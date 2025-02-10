BRW: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI
今日BRW汇率已更改1.49%。当日，交易品种以低点7.40和高点7.52进行交易。
关注Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
BRW股票今天的价格是多少？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI股票今天的定价为7.51。它在7.40 - 7.52范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为7.40，交易量达到882。BRW的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI股票是否支付股息？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI目前的价值为7.51。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.66%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪BRW走势。
如何购买BRW股票？
您可以以7.51的当前价格购买Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI股票。订单通常设置在7.51或7.81附近，而882和1.21%显示市场活动。立即关注BRW的实时图表更新。
如何投资BRW股票？
投资Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI需要考虑年度范围6.91 - 8.49和当前价格7.51。许多人在以7.51或7.81下订单之前，会比较-2.72%和。实时查看BRW价格图表，了解每日变化。
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund的最高价格是8.49。在6.91 - 8.49内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI的绩效。
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund（BRW）的最低价格为6.91。将其与当前的7.51和6.91 - 8.49进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看BRW在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
BRW股票是什么时候拆分的？
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、7.40和-0.66%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.40
- 开盘价
- 7.42
- 卖价
- 7.51
- 买价
- 7.81
- 最低价
- 7.40
- 最高价
- 7.52
- 交易量
- 882
- 日变化
- 1.49%
- 月变化
- -2.72%
- 6个月变化
- -1.96%
- 年变化
- -0.66%