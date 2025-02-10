报价部分
货币 / BRW
BRW: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI

7.51 USD 0.11 (1.49%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日BRW汇率已更改1.49%。当日，交易品种以低点7.40和高点7.52进行交易。

关注Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

BRW新闻

常见问题解答

BRW股票今天的价格是多少？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI股票今天的定价为7.51。它在7.40 - 7.52范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为7.40，交易量达到882。BRW的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI股票是否支付股息？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI目前的价值为7.51。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.66%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪BRW走势。

如何购买BRW股票？

您可以以7.51的当前价格购买Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI股票。订单通常设置在7.51或7.81附近，而882和1.21%显示市场活动。立即关注BRW的实时图表更新。

如何投资BRW股票？

投资Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI需要考虑年度范围6.91 - 8.49和当前价格7.51。许多人在以7.51或7.81下订单之前，会比较-2.72%和。实时查看BRW价格图表，了解每日变化。

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund的最高价格是8.49。在6.91 - 8.49内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI的绩效。

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund（BRW）的最低价格为6.91。将其与当前的7.51和6.91 - 8.49进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看BRW在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

BRW股票是什么时候拆分的？

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、7.40和-0.66%中可见。

日范围
7.40 7.52
年范围
6.91 8.49
前一天收盘价
7.40
开盘价
7.42
卖价
7.51
买价
7.81
最低价
7.40
最高价
7.52
交易量
882
日变化
1.49%
月变化
-2.72%
6个月变化
-1.96%
年变化
-0.66%
04 十月, 星期六