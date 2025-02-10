- 개요
BRW: Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI
BRW 환율이 오늘 -4.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.41이고 고가는 7.75이었습니다.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BRW stock price today?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI stock is priced at 7.43 today. It trades within -4.38%, yesterday's close was 7.77, and trading volume reached 1776. The live price chart of BRW shows these updates.
Does Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI stock pay dividends?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI is currently valued at 7.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.72% and USD. View the chart live to track BRW movements.
How to buy BRW stock?
You can buy Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI shares at the current price of 7.43. Orders are usually placed near 7.43 or 7.73, while 1776 and -3.76% show market activity. Follow BRW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRW stock?
Investing in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI involves considering the yearly range 6.91 - 8.49 and current price 7.43. Many compare -3.76% and -3.00% before placing orders at 7.43 or 7.73. Explore the BRW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the past year was 8.49. Within 6.91 - 8.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI performance using the live chart.
What are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) over the year was 6.91. Comparing it with the current 7.43 and 6.91 - 8.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRW stock split?
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund SBI has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.77, and -1.72% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 7.77
- 시가
- 7.72
- Bid
- 7.43
- Ask
- 7.73
- 저가
- 7.41
- 고가
- 7.75
- 볼륨
- 1.776 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.38%
- 월 변동
- -3.76%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.00%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.72%
- 활동
- -32 K
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.792 M
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
- -0.271 M
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M