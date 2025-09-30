KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / BCIL
BCIL: BANCREEK INTERNATIONAL LARGE CAP ETF

28.89 USD 0.18 (0.63%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BCIL fiyatı bugün 0.63% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.82 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 28.89 aralığında işlem gördü.

BANCREEK INTERNATIONAL LARGE CAP ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BCIL stock price today?

BANCREEK INTERNATIONAL LARGE CAP ETF stock is priced at 28.89 today. It trades within 0.63%, yesterday's close was 28.71, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of BCIL shows these updates.

Does BANCREEK INTERNATIONAL LARGE CAP ETF stock pay dividends?

BANCREEK INTERNATIONAL LARGE CAP ETF is currently valued at 28.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.72% and USD. View the chart live to track BCIL movements.

How to buy BCIL stock?

You can buy BANCREEK INTERNATIONAL LARGE CAP ETF shares at the current price of 28.89. Orders are usually placed near 28.89 or 29.19, while 4 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow BCIL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BCIL stock?

Investing in BANCREEK INTERNATIONAL LARGE CAP ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.51 - 33.15 and current price 28.89. Many compare -1.40% and 8.77% before placing orders at 28.89 or 29.19. Explore the BCIL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Bancreek International Large Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Bancreek International Large Cap ETF in the past year was 33.15. Within 24.51 - 33.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track BANCREEK INTERNATIONAL LARGE CAP ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Bancreek International Large Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (BCIL) over the year was 24.51. Comparing it with the current 28.89 and 24.51 - 33.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCIL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BCIL stock split?

BANCREEK INTERNATIONAL LARGE CAP ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.71, and 6.72% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
28.82 28.89
Yıllık aralık
24.51 33.15
Önceki kapanış
28.71
Açılış
28.82
Satış
28.89
Alış
29.19
Düşük
28.82
Yüksek
28.89
Hacim
4
Günlük değişim
0.63%
Aylık değişim
-1.40%
6 aylık değişim
8.77%
Yıllık değişim
6.72%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8