FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / BASE
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

BASE: Couchbase Inc

24.51 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BASE fiyatı bugün 0.08% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.48 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.70 aralığında işlem gördü.

Couchbase Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BASE haberleri

BASE on the Community Forum

BASE için alım-satım uygulamaları

ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
CCI with Minors and Majors
Janos Lovaszi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The value of the MMCCI indicator is calculated based on the "Minors" and "Majors" currency pairs and is based on the original CCI algorithm. This gives us a more accurate result than if we only observed the value of the current currency pair. You can request alerts when the CCI value crosses or returns from the specified level or crosses zero. All settings can be saved in a template. Setting options: Basic signals that can be enabled separately for the current and the previous candle: Overboug
FREE
MACD Cross Alert
Giovanna Talio
Göstergeler
GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE ------->   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My#                       MACD Cross Alert is a tool indicator that notificate directly to your phone whenever the signal line crosses the base line. For more accurate signals,crosses are filtered like this : Buy Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES ABOVE BASE LINE AND BOTH ARE ABOVE THE 0 VALUE Sell Signal : SIGNAL LINE CROSSES BELOW BASE LINE AN
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
Yardımcı programlar
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
VWAPBands
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Göstergeler
This indicator calculates the Daily VWAP and projects its Bands in 3 upper levels and 3 lower levels (Supports and Resistances), offset by the Standard Deviation selected by the user. How to configure: Choose the symbol and the desired graphic time; Choose the type of price that is most suitable to calculate the Desired VWAP; Choose whether or not you want the Bands to be plotted; Choose the type of Volume you want to use (Ticks or Real); Choose the type of Calculation of the Bands (Deviation
Supply Demand MT4
Agus Santoso
4 (4)
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ MT4 GÖSTERGESİ: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 ÜCRETSİZ MT4 ASİSTANI: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Bu ücretsiz aracı beğendiyseniz lütfen 5 yıldızlı bir derecelendirme bırakın! Çok teşekkür ederim :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Finansal piyasaların dinamik dünyasında hassasiyet ve güvenle gezinmek için nihai aracınız olan "Supply Demand MT4" Gö
FREE
Supply and Demand Assistant
Agus Santoso
4.88 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
ÜCRETSİZ MT4 GÖSTERGESİ: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 ÜCRETSİZ MT4 ASİSTANI: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Bu ücretsiz aracı beğendiyseniz lütfen 5 yıldızlı bir derecelendirme bırakın! Çok teşekkür ederim :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Finansal piyasaların dinamik dünyasında hassasiyet ve güvenle gezinmek için nihai aracınız olan "Arz ve Talep Asistanı
FREE
OneDirection EA
Mohamad Azhar Bin Mohd Adi
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONEDIRECTION EA - TİCARETİN CANAVARI UYARI: BU BÜYÜKANNE'NİN TİCARET BOTU DEĞİL!   KENDİ RİSKİNİZ ALTINDA KULLANIN - BU EA TAMAMEN VAHŞET Sadece 53$'a Aldıklarınız: • Uyumayan bir altın avcısı canavarı • Aşırı agresif ticaret stratejisi • Merhametsiz takip durdurma sistemi • XAUUSD (ALTIN) ve EURUSD üzerinde savaşta test edildi   GEREKSİNİMLER: • $10,000 Sent Hesabı (Evet, bu $100 USD) • 1:500 Kaldıraç ASGARİ (Go big or go home) • Volatiliteyi yönetmek için çelik gi
Günlük aralık
24.48 24.70
Yıllık aralık
12.78 25.16
Önceki kapanış
24.49
Açılış
24.50
Satış
24.51
Alış
24.81
Düşük
24.48
Yüksek
24.70
Hacim
1.793 K
Günlük değişim
0.08%
Aylık değişim
0.53%
6 aylık değişim
55.52%
Yıllık değişim
52.52%
21 Eylül, Pazar