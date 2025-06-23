Valute / BASE
BASE: Couchbase Inc
24.51 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BASE ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.48 e ad un massimo di 24.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Couchbase Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BASE News
- Couchbase shareholders approve $1.5 billion acquisition by Haveli
- Is Couchbase (BASE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Guggenheim cuts Couchbase rating citing pending takeover
- Couchbase (BASE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Couchbase Posts 12% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Couchbase earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Base Explains Network Disruption: Sequencer Glitch Led To 33-Minute Block Production Halt
- Couchbase CEO Cain sells $134,423 in shares
- Oppenheimer downgrades Couchbase stock rating to Perform after acquisition news
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Franklin Small Cap Growth SMA Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSMLX)
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Couchbase (BASE) This Year?
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- Is Couchbase (BASE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Couchbase director Christensen sells $4,081 in stock
- Couchbase stock rating cut to hold by Stifel after acquisition news
- AMD To Rally More Than 36%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.48 24.70
Intervallo Annuale
12.78 25.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.49
- Apertura
- 24.50
- Bid
- 24.51
- Ask
- 24.81
- Minimo
- 24.48
- Massimo
- 24.70
- Volume
- 1.793 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 55.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- 52.52%
20 settembre, sabato