BASE: Couchbase Inc
24.41 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BASE exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.35 and at a high of 24.43.
Follow Couchbase Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BASE News
- Couchbase shareholders approve $1.5 billion acquisition by Haveli
- Is Couchbase (BASE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Guggenheim cuts Couchbase rating citing pending takeover
- Couchbase (BASE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Couchbase Posts 12% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Couchbase earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Couchbase CEO Cain sells $134,423 in shares
- Oppenheimer downgrades Couchbase stock rating to Perform after acquisition news
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Franklin Small Cap Growth SMA Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSMLX)
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Couchbase (BASE) This Year?
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- Is Couchbase (BASE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Couchbase director Christensen sells $4,081 in stock
- Couchbase stock rating cut to hold by Stifel after acquisition news
- AMD To Rally More Than 36%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
Daily Range
24.35 24.43
Year Range
12.78 25.16
- Previous Close
- 24.42
- Open
- 24.42
- Bid
- 24.41
- Ask
- 24.71
- Low
- 24.35
- High
- 24.43
- Volume
- 1.204 K
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.89%
- Year Change
- 51.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%