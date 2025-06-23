QuotesSections
Currencies / BASE
BASE: Couchbase Inc

24.41 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BASE exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.35 and at a high of 24.43.

Follow Couchbase Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BASE News

BASE on the Community Forum

Daily Range
24.35 24.43
Year Range
12.78 25.16
Previous Close
24.42
Open
24.42
Bid
24.41
Ask
24.71
Low
24.35
High
24.43
Volume
1.204 K
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
0.12%
6 Months Change
54.89%
Year Change
51.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%