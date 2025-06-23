통화 / BASE
BASE: Couchbase Inc
24.51 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BASE 환율이 오늘 0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.48이고 고가는 24.70이었습니다.
Couchbase Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BASE News
- Couchbase shareholders approve $1.5 billion acquisition by Haveli
- Is Couchbase (BASE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Guggenheim cuts Couchbase rating citing pending takeover
- Couchbase (BASE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Couchbase Posts 12% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Couchbase earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- MongoDB (MDB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Shiba Inu Integration With Chainlink Introduces A New Way To Burn SHIB
- UBS resumes coverage of Elastic with Buy on revenue upside potential, GenAI boost
- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Base Explains Network Disruption: Sequencer Glitch Led To 33-Minute Block Production Halt
- Couchbase CEO Cain sells $134,423 in shares
- Oppenheimer downgrades Couchbase stock rating to Perform after acquisition news
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Franklin Small Cap Growth SMA Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSMLX)
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Couchbase (BASE) This Year?
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- Coinbase Rebrands Wallet Experience Under Base App: Adding Social And App Features
- Is Couchbase (BASE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Couchbase director Christensen sells $4,081 in stock
- Couchbase stock rating cut to hold by Stifel after acquisition news
- AMD To Rally More Than 36%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
일일 변동 비율
24.48 24.70
년간 변동
12.78 25.16
- 이전 종가
- 24.49
- 시가
- 24.50
- Bid
- 24.51
- Ask
- 24.81
- 저가
- 24.48
- 고가
- 24.70
- 볼륨
- 1.793 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.08%
- 월 변동
- 0.53%
- 6개월 변동
- 55.52%
- 년간 변동율
- 52.52%
20 9월, 토요일