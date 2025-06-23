Devises / BASE
BASE: Couchbase Inc
24.51 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BASE a changé de 0.08% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.48 et à un maximum de 24.70.
Suivez la dynamique Couchbase Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
BASE Nouvelles
- Couchbase shareholders approve $1.5 billion acquisition by Haveli
- Is Couchbase (BASE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Guggenheim cuts Couchbase rating citing pending takeover
- Couchbase (BASE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Couchbase Posts 12% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Couchbase earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- MongoDB (MDB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Shiba Inu Integration With Chainlink Introduces A New Way To Burn SHIB
- UBS resumes coverage of Elastic with Buy on revenue upside potential, GenAI boost
- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Base Explains Network Disruption: Sequencer Glitch Led To 33-Minute Block Production Halt
- Couchbase CEO Cain sells $134,423 in shares
- Oppenheimer downgrades Couchbase stock rating to Perform after acquisition news
- Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Franklin Small Cap Growth SMA Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSMLX)
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Couchbase (BASE) This Year?
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- Coinbase Rebrands Wallet Experience Under Base App: Adding Social And App Features
- Is Couchbase (BASE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Couchbase director Christensen sells $4,081 in stock
- Couchbase stock rating cut to hold by Stifel after acquisition news
- AMD To Rally More Than 36%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
Range quotidien
24.48 24.70
Range Annuel
12.78 25.16
- Clôture Précédente
- 24.49
- Ouverture
- 24.50
- Bid
- 24.51
- Ask
- 24.81
- Plus Bas
- 24.48
- Plus Haut
- 24.70
- Volume
- 1.793 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.08%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.53%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 55.52%
- Changement Annuel
- 52.52%
20 septembre, samedi