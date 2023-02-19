Gibrid Trend

The Hybrid Trend indicator is used to determine the strength and direction of a trend and to find price reversal points. The Hybrid Trend indicator is used in the forex markets. The indicator was created in order to display the trend in a visual form. One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is a trend.





The trend can be up (bullish) or down (bearish). In most cases, the trend rises for a long time and falls sharply, but there are exceptions in everything. The price movement can be influenced by news economic and political news. A trend is a stable direction of price movement. To find it, the indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement.





You should use the indicator as an additional indicator, that is, you need to use this indicator for example to perfectly display price movements!