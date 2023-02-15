Trend PT
- Göstergeler
- Tatiana Savkevych
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The Trend PT indicator tracks market trends, ignoring sharp fluctuations and market noise. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter.
The Trend PT indicator displays information in a visual way. It will help in finding entry points in the analysis. Suitable for trading on low timeframes because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections in price action by reducing market noise around the average price.