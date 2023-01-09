The NEW DAWN Expert Advisor is a multi-currency, fully automated robot that uses order grids in its work. Trades can be opened for two pairs at the same time. The EA uses an impulse filter for placing orders, aimed at reducing the trade drawdown. Transactions can be simultaneously opened both for purchase (buy) and for sale (sell). When building grids, a complex mechanism is used, calculated for each trading pair that is in the settings. In future versions, their number will be increased.

New Dawn trading monitoring https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1809363?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account

While working on real accounts, the Expert Advisor showed high profits, with relatively low drawdowns.

For trading 5 pairs, the required deposit is 2500 units with a trading lot of 0.01

The EA is very easy to set up. All the necessary settings are already written in the adviser's code. All you need is to select the desired trading pair and trading lot.

Timeframe M1

Input parameters

Chose settings: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURJPY, USDJPY (choose the required pair)

Use sell order (true/false) enable/disable opening Sell orders, can be changed at any time

Use Buy order (true/false) enable/disable opening Buy orders, can be changed at any time

Open first sell order (true/false) enable/disable the EA to open the first Sell order. Used to withdraw the adviser from trading, when closing the grid of orders, it can be changed at any time.

Open first buy order (true/false) enable/disable the EA to open the first Buy order. Used to withdraw the adviser from trading, when closing the grid of orders, it can be changed at any time.

MagicNumber Magic ID

MaxSpread maximum allowable spread (0 - control is disabled)

Money for min lot calculation of the lot of the first order (0 - disabled) if disabled, the first lot will always be equal to the Minimum lot. For example, if Money for min lot = 2000 and Minimum lot = 0.01 , then if the account balance is less than 4000, the first order will be equal to 0.01, and if the balance is from 4000 to 5999, the first order will be equal to 0.02, if the balance is from 6000 to 7999, the first order will be equals 0.03, etc.

Minimum lot is the lot of the first order.