Ignore Bar Signals

Ignore Bars Indicator - NO REPAINT

Identify High-Probability Trend Continuation Patterns The Ignore Bars Indicator automatically detects and marks Red Bar Ignored (RBI) and Green Bar Ignored (GBI) price action patterns on your chart. These patterns signal potential trend continuation opportunities with clearly defined entry points.

How It Works

RBI Pattern (Bullish Signal): After 3+ consecutive bullish (green) candles, a single bearish (red) candle appears but is "ignored" by the market — the next candle closes above the red candle's high, confirming bullish continuation. An up arrow marks the ignored bar. GBI Pattern (Bearish Signal): After 3+ consecutive bearish (red) candles, a single bullish (green) candle appears but is "ignored" by the market — the next candle closes below the green candle's low, confirming bearish continuation. A down arrow marks the ignored bar.

Features

  • Clear visual arrows on valid patterns
  • Works on all timeframes and instruments
  • Configurable minimum consecutive bars (default: 3)
  • Optional MA trend filter for higher-quality signals
  • Shows historical signals when loaded on chart
  • Confirmed or unconfirmed signal modes

Recommended Use

  • Higher timeframes (15M, 30M, 1H+) produce more reliable signals
  • Combine with support/resistance analysis
  • Best used in trending market conditions

Credits

Strategy concept: Red and Green Ignored Bar (RBI/GBI) pattern recognition methodology, a well-known price action technique popularized by Oliver Velez.
HIGH Probability Channel Indicator
Samuel David Rosenberg
Göstergeler
Channel Trading Indicator - High Probability Band Trading System DESCRIPTION: The Channel Trading Indicator is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities in channel-bound and ranging markets. This powerful indicator uses statistical analysis to create dynamic support and resistance bands, helping traders identify optimal entry points when price bounces from channel boundaries. KEY FEATURES: • MULTI-LEVEL BAND SYSTEM: The indicato
