Ignore Bar Signals

Ignore Bars Indicator - NO REPAINT

Identify High-Probability Trend Continuation Patterns The Ignore Bars Indicator automatically detects and marks Red Bar Ignored (RBI) and Green Bar Ignored (GBI) price action patterns on your chart. These patterns signal potential trend continuation opportunities with clearly defined entry points.

How It Works

RBI Pattern (Bullish Signal): After 3+ consecutive bullish (green) candles, a single bearish (red) candle appears but is "ignored" by the market — the next candle closes above the red candle's high, confirming bullish continuation. An up arrow marks the ignored bar. GBI Pattern (Bearish Signal): After 3+ consecutive bearish (red) candles, a single bullish (green) candle appears but is "ignored" by the market — the next candle closes below the green candle's low, confirming bearish continuation. A down arrow marks the ignored bar.

Features

  • Clear visual arrows on valid patterns
  • Works on all timeframes and instruments
  • Configurable minimum consecutive bars (default: 3)
  • Optional MA trend filter for higher-quality signals
  • Shows historical signals when loaded on chart
  • Confirmed or unconfirmed signal modes

Recommended Use

  • Higher timeframes (15M, 30M, 1H+) produce more reliable signals
  • Combine with support/resistance analysis
  • Best used in trending market conditions

Credits

Strategy concept: Red and Green Ignored Bar (RBI/GBI) pattern recognition methodology, a well-known price action technique popularized by Oliver Velez.
Produits recommandés
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
Indicateurs
THE MAGICIAN - Indicateur Professionnel de Zones d'Offre et de Demande Transformez le Chaos du Marché en Opportunités de Trading Claires sur les Graphiques Or 15 Minutes Vous Rencontrez des Difficultés avec le Trading de l'Or ? Fatigué de deviner où entrer en position sur XAU/USD ? Confus sur s'il faut ACHETER, VENDRE ou RESTER À L'ÉCART ? Vous manquez des configurations à haute probabilité sur le timeframe de 15 minutes ? "THE MAGICIAN" révèle les forces invisibles de l'offre et de la demande q
FREE
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicateurs
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicateurs
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - L'Outil Essentiel pour Maîtriser Votre Trading ## Transformez Votre Trading avec une Vision Complète de Vos Performances en Temps Réel Dans le monde exigeant du trading Forex et CFD, **connaître vos performances en temps réel** n'est pas un luxe, c'est une **nécessité absolue**. Le **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** est bien plus qu'un simple indicateur : c'est votre **tableau de bord professionnel** qui vous donne une vision claire, précise et instantanée de l'état de vo
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicateurs
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicateurs
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicateurs
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicateurs
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicateurs
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicateurs
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Capture de Tendance Précise pour MT5 Naviguez sur les vagues du marché avec Moving Average Surfer, conçu pour offrir précision, efficacité et gestion automatique du risque. Caractéristiques principales : Analyse de deux moyennes mobiles Filtre RSI intégré Gestion dynamique du risque Contrôle flexible des sens de trading Stops & objectifs basés sur l’ATR Compatible avec tout timeframe Magic Number unique Solution idéale pour les traders recherchant un système automatique d
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilitaires
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicateurs
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicateurs
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Swing Points
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicateurs
Swing Points Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The **Swing Points Indicator** is a custom-built technical tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), primarily used for identifying crucial reversal points in price action. By plotting swing highs and swing lows, it highlights potential trend reversals, making it a valuable tool for traders relying on price action analysis. This indicator helps traders anticipate changes in market direction by visually marking significant turning points on the chart. Main F
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicateurs
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Trade Journal Plus MT5
DigitalPrime
Indicateurs
TradeJournal Plus : Rapports automatiques & Indicateur PnL intégré Le journal de trading automatisé ultime pour les traders sérieux. Consignez chaque session sans effort, exportez des rapports détaillés en un clic, et surveillez vos gains/pertes en temps réel grâce à l’indicateur PnL intégré. Optimisez, analysez, améliorez — passez au niveau supérieur. Prix de lancement limité : 30 $ ! Avantages clés : Journal de trading automatisé : Fini les feuilles Excel manuelles. Chaque détail de vos trades
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur construit les cotations actuelles, qui peuvent être comparées aux cotations historiques et, sur cette base, faire une prévision de l'évolution des prix. L'indicateur dispose d'un champ de texte pour une navigation rapide jusqu'à la date souhaitée. Option : Symbole - sélection du symbole que l'indicateur affichera ; SymbolPeriod - sélection de la période à partir de laquelle l'indicateur prendra des données ; IndicatorColor - couleur de l'indicateur ; HorisontalShift - décalage
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicateurs
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicateurs
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Trading Room Indcator
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicateurs
Trading Room Indicator is a professional market-structure tool built to give traders a clear, complete trading framework — combining CPR levels, dynamic targets, and trend direction in one clean view. Instead of guessing direction or overloading the chart with indicators, Trading Room Indicator focuses on what actually matters : levels, direction, and potential price expansion. What This Indicator Provides CPR Structure BUY level SELL level Pivot Point (PP) Designed to highlight equilibrium
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicateurs
Si vous achetez cet indicateur, vous recevrez mon Gestionnaire de Trading Professionnel + EA  GRATUITEMENT. Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base des Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il est conçu pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière systématique et à obtenir une vision plus claire de la direction globale du marché. Le système analyse automatiquement les Points de Retournement, les Zones Clés et la Market Structure sur plusieurs unités de temps, tout en affichant les Points of Interest (POI), les signaux
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicateurs
Obtenez l’indicateur AUX GRATUIT et le support EA   Téléchargement direct — Cliquez ici [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment est un outil MT5 spécialisé conçu pour les traders appliquant la théorie des vagues d’Elliott dans le cadre des techniques de Trading Chaos. Il identifie les divergences cachées et régulières du prix, synchronisées avec l’environnement de marché chaotique décrit par Bill Williams. Caractéristiques clés Divergence alignée sur les vagues d’Elliott
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicateurs
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Système de signaux de tendance professionnel sans repaint / sans latence, avec un taux de réussite exceptionnel | Pour MT4 / MT5 Il fonctionne mieux sur des unités de temps inférieures, comme 1 minute, 5 minutes et 15 minutes. Caractéristiques principales : Super Signal – Skyblade Edition est un système de signaux intelligent conçu spécifiquement pour le trading de tendance. Il utilise une logique de filtrage multicouche pour détecter uniquement les mouvements d
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Indicateurs
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro est un indicateur professionnel pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour aider les traders à identifier les points d'entrée et à gérer les risques de manière efficace. L'indicateur fournit un ensemble d'outils d'analyse complet comprenant un système de détection de signaux, une gestion automatique Entry/SL/TP, une analyse de volume et des statistiques de performance en temps réel. Guide d'utilisation pour comprendre le système   |   Guide d'utilisation pour d'autres langues FONCT
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur astronomique pour   MT4 / MT5 : Votre compagnon de trading céleste ultime Êtes-vous prêt à élever votre expérience de trading à des hauteurs célestes ? Ne cherchez pas plus loin que notre indicateur astronomique révolutionnaire pour MT4. Cet outil innovant transcende les indicateurs de trading traditionnels en exploitant des algorithmes complexes pour vous fournir des aperçus astronomiques inégalés et des calculs de précision. Un univers d'informations à portée de ma
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicateurs
Disponible pour   MT4   et   MT5 . Rejoignez le canal Market Structure Patterns pour télécharger des documents d'étude et/ou des informations supplémentaires. Articles connexes : Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Obtenez-le maintenant avec 50 % de réduction | Prix précédent 90 $ | Offre valable jusqu’au 31 décembre | Une mise à jour majeure arrive bientôt et le prix d’origine sera ajusté. Market Structure Patterns   est un indicateur basé sur les   Smart Money Concepts   qui affiche le
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Tout simplement, vous pouvez commencer à trader lorsque le mouvement des chiffres blancs — appelés « pips » — commence à apparaître à côté de la bougie actuelle. Les « pips » blancs indiquent qu’un ordre d’achat ou de vente est actuellement actif et évolue dans la bonne direction, comme le montre leur couleur blanche. Lorsque le mouvement des pips blancs s’arrête et devient vert statique, cela signale la fin de la dynamique en cours. La couleur verte des chiffres représente le profit total réal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
TPSproTrend PRO identifie le moment précis où le marché change de direction et constitue un point d'entrée au début du mouvement. Vous entrez sur le marché lorsque le prix commence tout juste à bouger, et non après que le mouvement ait déjà eu lieu.   Indicateur       Il ne redessine pas les signaux et affiche automatiquement les points d'entrée, le Stop Loss et le Take Profit, rendant ainsi le trading clair, visuel et structuré. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   VERSION MT4 Principaux avantages Signalisa
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.76 (25)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicateurs
RelicusRoad Pro : Système d'Exploitation Quantitatif du Marché 70% DE RÉDUCTION ACCÈS À VIE (DURÉE LIMITÉE) - REJOIGNEZ 2 000+ TRADERS Pourquoi la plupart des traders échouent-ils même avec des indicateurs "parfaits" ? Parce qu'ils tradent des concepts isolés dans le vide. Un signal sans contexte est un pari. Pour gagner, il faut de la CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro est un Écosystème Quantitatif complet . Il cartographie la "Fair Value Road", distinguant le bruit des cassures structurelles. Arrête
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Plus de l'auteur
HIGH Probability Channel Indicator
Samuel David Rosenberg
Indicateurs
Channel Trading Indicator - High Probability Band Trading System DESCRIPTION: The Channel Trading Indicator is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities in channel-bound and ranging markets. This powerful indicator uses statistical analysis to create dynamic support and resistance bands, helping traders identify optimal entry points when price bounces from channel boundaries. KEY FEATURES: • MULTI-LEVEL BAND SYSTEM: The indicato
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis