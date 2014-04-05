Ignore Bar Signals
- 指标
- Samuel David Rosenberg
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Ignore Bars Indicator - NO REPAINTIdentify High-Probability Trend Continuation Patterns The Ignore Bars Indicator automatically detects and marks Red Bar Ignored (RBI) and Green Bar Ignored (GBI) price action patterns on your chart. These patterns signal potential trend continuation opportunities with clearly defined entry points.
How It WorksRBI Pattern (Bullish Signal): After 3+ consecutive bullish (green) candles, a single bearish (red) candle appears but is "ignored" by the market — the next candle closes above the red candle's high, confirming bullish continuation. An up arrow marks the ignored bar. GBI Pattern (Bearish Signal): After 3+ consecutive bearish (red) candles, a single bullish (green) candle appears but is "ignored" by the market — the next candle closes below the green candle's low, confirming bearish continuation. A down arrow marks the ignored bar.
Features
- Clear visual arrows on valid patterns
- Works on all timeframes and instruments
- Configurable minimum consecutive bars (default: 3)
- Optional MA trend filter for higher-quality signals
- Shows historical signals when loaded on chart
- Confirmed or unconfirmed signal modes
Recommended Use
- Higher timeframes (15M, 30M, 1H+) produce more reliable signals
- Combine with support/resistance analysis
- Best used in trending market conditions