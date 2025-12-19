The Sign Standard Deviation is a signal indicator based on statistical standard deviation calculations, designed to identify high-probability buy and sell opportunities.

The indicator uses a configurable calculation period combined with an adjustable deviation correction factor, allowing traders to fine-tune signal sensitivity according to the instrument, timeframe, or trading strategy.

Extensively tested under different market conditions, Sign Standard Deviation stands out for its high signal accuracy while keeping the price chart clean. All signals are displayed in a separate indicator window, avoiding visual clutter on the candles.

Additionally, the indicator is fully prepared for Expert Advisor (EA) integration, providing clear and well-structured signal buffers, which makes it easy to use in automated trading systems.

Ideal for traders seeking statistical precision, clear signals, and seamless automation.