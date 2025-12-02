FootprintOrderflow

Title: Pro Footprint & TPO - Order Flow for Standard Brokers (No DOM Required)。

Specifically engineered for brokers that DO NOT provide Market Depth (Level 2/DOM) data.

Using a proprietary high-precision Tick reconstruction algorithm, this indicator simulates institutional Order Flow directly from standard price feeds. It allows you to visualize aggressive buying and selling pressure on any standard MT5 account (Forex, CFD, Crypto), bridging the gap between retail and professional trading.