FootprintOrderflow
- Indicateurs
- Jingfeng Luo
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
Title: Pro Footprint & TPO - Order Flow for Standard Brokers (No DOM Required)。
Specifically engineered for brokers that DO NOT provide Market Depth (Level 2/DOM) data.
Using a proprietary high-precision Tick reconstruction algorithm, this indicator simulates institutional Order Flow directly from standard price feeds. It allows you to visualize aggressive buying and selling pressure on any standard MT5 account (Forex, CFD, Crypto), bridging the gap between retail and professional trading.
- Footprint Visualization: See inside the candles. The indicator plots Buy vs. Sell volume at every price level, using a heatmap to reveal hidden support/resistance zones derived from tick volume .
- Auto-Imbalance Detection: Automatically highlights zones where aggressive buyers/sellers overwhelm the other side (e.g., 3:1 ratio), marking the exact spot of institutional momentum .
- Interactive TPO Panel: A draggable Market Profile side panel that summarizes Volume, Delta, and Price distribution over a custom lookback period, helping you identify the daily Point of Control (POC) instantly .
- Smart Divergence Signals: Detects reversals by analyzing the divergence between Price and Delta (Net Volume), providing visual arrow signals for high-probability setups .