Extream Confirmation

Product Overview:

Extreme Confirmation is a sophisticated oscillator designed to filter market noise and provide clear, visual confirmation of trend direction and potential reversal points. By combining dual-period momentum analysis with a dynamic signal cloud, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability entry and exit zones.

Key Features:

No Repaint: Signals are fixed once the candle closes.

Multi-Currency: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) but works on all major pairs and indices.

Reversal Zones: clearly defined Overbought (80+) and Oversold (20-) levels to help catch market extremes.

Dynamic Momentum Cloud: The colored histogram (Green/Blue) visually represents the strength of the trend, making it easy to read at a glance.

How to Trade:

Bullish Entry: Wait for the Fast line to cross above the Slow line and the Cloud to turn Green.

Bearish Entry: Wait for the Fast line to cross below the Slow line and the Cloud to turn Blue.