Extream Confirmation

Product Overview:
Extreme Confirmation is a sophisticated oscillator designed to filter market noise and provide clear, visual confirmation of trend direction and potential reversal points. By combining dual-period momentum analysis with a dynamic signal cloud, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability entry and exit zones.

Key Features:

  • Dual-Line Crossover: Utilizes a Fast (13) and Slow (34) period calculation to identify trend shifts early.

  • Dynamic Momentum Cloud: The colored histogram (Green/Blue) visually represents the strength of the trend, making it easy to read at a glance.

  • Reversal Zones: clearly defined Overbought (80+) and Oversold (20-) levels to help catch market extremes.

  • Multi-Currency: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) but works on all major pairs and indices.

  • No Repaint: Signals are fixed once the candle closes.

How to Trade:

  1. Bullish Entry: Wait for the Fast line to cross above the Slow line and the Cloud to turn Green.

  2. Bearish Entry: Wait for the Fast line to cross below the Slow line and the Cloud to turn Blue.

  3. Exit/Take Profit: Watch for the lines to reach the Extreme levels (88.50 or 18.00) or for the Cloud color to fade.


