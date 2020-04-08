Extream Confirmation

Product Overview:
Extreme Confirmation is a sophisticated oscillator designed to filter market noise and provide clear, visual confirmation of trend direction and potential reversal points. By combining dual-period momentum analysis with a dynamic signal cloud, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability entry and exit zones.

Key Features:

  • Dual-Line Crossover: Utilizes a Fast (13) and Slow (34) period calculation to identify trend shifts early.

  • Dynamic Momentum Cloud: The colored histogram (Green/Blue) visually represents the strength of the trend, making it easy to read at a glance.

  • Reversal Zones: clearly defined Overbought (80+) and Oversold (20-) levels to help catch market extremes.

  • Multi-Currency: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) but works on all major pairs and indices.

  • No Repaint: Signals are fixed once the candle closes.

How to Trade:

  1. Bullish Entry: Wait for the Fast line to cross above the Slow line and the Cloud to turn Green.

  2. Bearish Entry: Wait for the Fast line to cross below the Slow line and the Cloud to turn Blue.

  3. Exit/Take Profit: Watch for the lines to reach the Extreme levels (88.50 or 18.00) or for the Cloud color to fade.


Mais do autor
Tcalper369
Anoop A
Indicadores
TScalper: The "Plug-and-Play" Scalping Solution Stop guessing the trend and start seeing it. TScalper is a non-repainting indicator that visualizes the invisible forces of market momentum. What it does: It projects a "Sentiment Cloud" on your sub-window.   Green Fill:   Buyers are in control. Look for Longs.   Red Fill:   Sellers are in control. Look for Shorts. Why TScalper? Locked & Loaded:   No confusing settings or inputs. We have tuned the internal algorithms for maximum efficiency
Humbo
Anoop A
Experts
HUMBO: The Gold Trend Hunter Stop scalping pennies. Start catching the "Jumbo" moves. HUMBO   is a specialized breakout expert advisor designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold) . It is built on a simple premise: Gold makes its biggest moves during the London Open. HUMBO captures these explosive movements while filtering out the noise that destroys other bots. The HUMBO Strategy HUMBO is not a grid, martingale, or dangerous averaging bot. It is a   Sniper . Time-Based Logic:   It monitors the
