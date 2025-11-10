GoldSTI67
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Kong Wing Chung
- Sürüm: 21.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) 15-minute (M15) chart.
Core Philosophy
-
Low Risk
-
Comfortable Growth
Performance Highlights
-
One-Year Backtest: Resulted in 2x capital growth.
-
Win Rate：Short 76% / Long 65%
Key Features
-
Precisely Captures Opportunities: The core strategy focuses on capturing specific market opportunities with precision, rather than high-frequency trading.
-
Trailing Profit Lock: The EA is equipped with a trailing "profit lock" function, dynamically protecting your floating profits as the market moves in your favor.
-
Optimized Defaults: Please use the default settings. These are the optimized parameters derived from extensive backtesting. (Of course, you are also free to backtest other settings.)