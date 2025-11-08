Multi functional trading assistant
**Multi-Function Trading Assistant EA - Complete User Manual**
**Program Overview**
Multi-Function Trading Assistant is an advanced trading panel EA developed based on MQL4, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This program provides a one-stop order management solution with an intuitive visual interface and powerful batch operation capabilities.
**Detailed Explanation of Core Functions**
**1. Batch Order Management Functions**
**1.1 One-Click Close All Orders of Current Trading Symbol + Delete Pending Orders**
- Real-time statistics of operation results displayed in the log
- Usage Scenarios:
- Emergency closing of all positions
- Cleanup operations before the end of the trading session
- Quick exit during risk control
**1.2 One-Click Close Profitable Orders of Current Trading Symbol**
- Function Description:
- Only closes currently profitable position orders
- Retains losing orders for subsequent management
- Usage Scenarios:
- Partial profit-taking strategies
- Selective closing during risk hedging
- Profit extraction in fund management
**2. Batch Modify Orders Function for Current Trading Symbol**
**2.1 Modify Stop Loss/Take Profit for All Buy Orders**
**2.2 Modify Stop Loss/Take Profit for All Sell Orders**
- The program automatically performs price rationality verification
**3. Smart Pending Order Function**
**3.1 Pending Order Parameter Configuration**
- Required Parameters:
- Pending order price: Must comply with limit order rules
- Trade volume: Must be greater than 0
- Optional Parameters:
- Stop loss price: 0 means no stop loss set
- Take profit price: 0 means no take profit set
**3.3 Customize Panel and Text Colors, Sizes According to Your Preference**