Multi functional trading assistant

**Multi-Function Trading Assistant EA - Complete User Manual**

**Program Overview**  
Multi-Function Trading Assistant is an advanced trading panel EA developed based on MQL4, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This program provides a one-stop order management solution with an intuitive visual interface and powerful batch operation capabilities.

**Detailed Explanation of Core Functions**

**1. Batch Order Management Functions**

**1.1 One-Click Close All Orders of Current Trading Symbol + Delete Pending Orders**  
- Real-time statistics of operation results displayed in the log  
- Usage Scenarios:  
  - Emergency closing of all positions  
  - Cleanup operations before the end of the trading session  
  - Quick exit during risk control  

**1.2 One-Click Close Profitable Orders of Current Trading Symbol**  
- Function Description:  
  - Only closes currently profitable position orders  
  - Retains losing orders for subsequent management  
- Usage Scenarios:  
  - Partial profit-taking strategies  
  - Selective closing during risk hedging  
  - Profit extraction in fund management  

**2. Batch Modify Orders Function for Current Trading Symbol**

**2.1 Modify Stop Loss/Take Profit for All Buy Orders**  
**2.2 Modify Stop Loss/Take Profit for All Sell Orders**  
- The program automatically performs price rationality verification  

**3. Smart Pending Order Function**

**3.1 Pending Order Parameter Configuration**  
- Required Parameters:  
  - Pending order price: Must comply with limit order rules  
  - Trade volume: Must be greater than 0  
- Optional Parameters:  
  - Stop loss price: 0 means no stop loss set  
  - Take profit price: 0 means no take profit set  

**3.3 Customize Panel and Text Colors, Sizes According to Your Preference**
