Multi functional trading assistant

**Multi-Function Trading Assistant EA - Complete User Manual**





**Program Overview**

Multi-Function Trading Assistant is an advanced trading panel EA developed based on MQL4, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This program provides a one-stop order management solution with an intuitive visual interface and powerful batch operation capabilities.





**Detailed Explanation of Core Functions**





**1. Batch Order Management Functions**





**1.1 One-Click Close All Orders of Current Trading Symbol + Delete Pending Orders**

- Real-time statistics of operation results displayed in the log

- Usage Scenarios:

- Emergency closing of all positions

- Cleanup operations before the end of the trading session

- Quick exit during risk control





**1.2 One-Click Close Profitable Orders of Current Trading Symbol**

- Function Description:

- Only closes currently profitable position orders

- Retains losing orders for subsequent management

- Usage Scenarios:

- Partial profit-taking strategies

- Selective closing during risk hedging

- Profit extraction in fund management





**2. Batch Modify Orders Function for Current Trading Symbol**





**2.1 Modify Stop Loss/Take Profit for All Buy Orders**

**2.2 Modify Stop Loss/Take Profit for All Sell Orders**

- The program automatically performs price rationality verification





**3. Smart Pending Order Function**





**3.1 Pending Order Parameter Configuration**

- Required Parameters:

- Pending order price: Must comply with limit order rules

- Trade volume: Must be greater than 0

- Optional Parameters:

- Stop loss price: 0 means no stop loss set

- Take profit price: 0 means no take profit set





**3.3 Customize Panel and Text Colors, Sizes According to Your Preference**