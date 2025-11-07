Block Sliding X
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nadiya Mirosh
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Sliding Block is a powerful and reliable trading bot developed for traders seeking stable and fully automated trading. This Expert Advisor (EA) is built on intelligent market analysis and operates using pending orders with advanced position management and multi-layered protection mechanisms.
Thanks to its flexible settings and robust architecture, Sliding Block adapts to various market conditions, delivering high efficiency in both trending and ranging markets.
Key Features
Pending Order Algorithm
-
Places pending orders at a defined distance from the current price.
-
Orders are activated once the price reaches the specified level and are managed using protective logic.
Intelligent Pending Order Trailing
-
Pending orders are dynamically trailed before activation to optimize entry timing and accuracy.
Automatic Position Protection
-
Upon execution, Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically set.
-
Classic and/or dynamic trailing stop is applied based on user settings.
Flexible Series Management
-
Supports trading in series using exponential step scaling.
-
Enhances averaging strategies while maintaining strict risk control.
Scalable Parameters
-
Automatically adjusts price levels, allowing a single configuration to work across various timeframes and trading symbols.
Advanced Risk Controls
-
Supports both fixed lot size and automatic lot calculation based on account balance and risk parameters.
Market Condition Filters
-
Integrated spread and requote filters prevent trade execution under unfavorable conditions.
High Adaptability
-
Offers extensive customization options, including signal length, deviation thresholds, execution types, and more.
Advantages
-
User-Friendly: Designed for both beginners and experienced traders. Easy setup and clear configuration options.
-
Fully Automated: No manual intervention required during trading.
-
Secure: Includes Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, spread filters, and risk management tools.
-
Universal Compatibility: Suitable for all currency pairs and timeframes.
-
Efficient & Stable: Backtested and optimized to ensure low terminal load and consistent performance.
How Sliding Block Works
-
Market Analysis
Analyzes price structure (OHLC), volume, and volatility.
-
Signal Generation
Identifies entry zones using pre-configured signal logic and filters.
-
Pending Order Placement
Places BUY STOP or SELL STOP orders at a defined offset with optional pre-activation trailing.
-
Order Activation & Management
On activation, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit, and enables trailing if required.
-
Position Exit
Position is closed either by SL/TP or dynamic trailing stop logic.
Settings and Parameters
Money Management
-
DefaultVolume — Fixed lot size if auto-lot is disabled
-
LotCalculationEnabled — Enables automatic lot sizing
-
LotCalculationBase — Base multiplier for auto-lot calculation
Series Management
-
LimitSeriesOrders — Maximum number of orders in a series
-
ExponentialStepSeries — Multiplier for spacing between orders in a series
Signal In/Out
-
IndentPendingOrders — Distance from current price to place pending orders
-
InteractionAlgorithmFastLength / SlowLength — Fast/slow signal calculation periods
-
FastDeviation / SlowDeviation — Thresholds for signal confirmation
-
AutomaticCorrectionAlgorithm — Enables adaptive signal correction logic
Automatic Trading Stop
-
TakeProfit — Take Profit level (in points)
-
StopLoss — Stop Loss level (in points)
Trailing for Pending Orders
-
TrailingPendingEnabled — Enables trailing for pending orders
-
TrailingPendingStart — Trigger level for trailing activation
Trailing for Market Orders
-
TrailingSeparateMarketOrderEnabled — Enables trailing after order execution
-
TrailingSeparateMarketOrderStart / Stop — Start and range for trailing stop
Spread Limits
-
SpreadLimitsEnabled — Enables spread filter
-
SpreadLimitsMin / Max — Acceptable spread range
Service Environment
-
CalculationNormalPrice — Normalize price precision
-
OrdersMagicNumber — Unique ID for trade tracking
-
OrdersComment — Custom comment for trade identification
-
OrdersRequote — Maximum allowed requotes
-
OrdersTypeFilling — Order execution method (for MT5)
Usage Recommendations
-
Best symbols: Use on instruments with medium to high ATR (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)
-
Timeframes: Recommended from M15 to H1
-
Minimum deposit: $10000 (with auto-lot enabled)
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted trading
Conclusion
Sliding Block is more than just a trading bot — it's your strategic partner in the Forex market. By harnessing the power of intelligent automation, you can trade with greater precision, discipline, and consistency.