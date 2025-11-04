THV Sniper Pro Mt5

🧠 EA Overview — THV Sniper Pro :

THV Sniper Pro is a multi-functional, precision trading system designed for both manual and automated scalping strategies.

It delivers complete flexibility by combining advanced technical filters, equity management, DCA logic, and fully interactive chart controls — giving traders full control in any market condition.

✅ Works with all symbols and timeframes.

⚙️ Key Features :

1️⃣ Smart Trade Control:

Manual or automatic trade entries (Buy/Sell toggles).

Multiple trading modes for full customization and control:

1. Non-Stop Trading Mode : Opens trades continuously without any specific candle condition. 2. Breakout Trading Mode :

• Buy when price breaks above the high of the previous bullish candle. • Sell when price breaks below the low of the previous bearish candle.

3. Reversal Trading Mode :

• Buy when price breaks below the previous bullish candle’s low and then reverses upward. • Sell when price breaks above the previous bearish candle’s high and then reverses downward.

4. Body–Wick Trading Mode :

• Buy when a bearish candle has a large body and short or no lower wick. • Sell when a bullish candle has a large body and short or no upper wick.

2️⃣ Advanced Trade Filters:

EMA Filter – optional EMA-based trend confirmation before trade entries & exits.

Pivot & Swing Detection – identifies potential reversal or breakout zones.

3️⃣ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit Systems:

Candle-Based SL/TP – automatic SL at current candle high/low (with optional offset).

EMA-Based SL/TP – SL positioned dynamically around the EMA (with offset).

Fixed Auto SL/TP – simple point-based configuration for fast scalping setups.

Interactive SL/TP Lines – draw, drag, or delete lines directly on chart to instantly modify or remove SL/TP from open trades.

4️⃣ Trailing Stop Logic:

Optional trailing stop for active positions.

Adjustable parameters for precision control of risk and profit locking.

5️⃣ Equity & PnL Protection:

Auto-close all positions on current symbol when reaching equity target or stop (in %).

Auto-close all positions on floating profit/loss thresholds (in account currency).

Global equity management: close all symbols and pause trading when target or stop equity levels are hit.

6️⃣ DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) Engine:

Independent DCA logic for Buy and Sell positions.

Adjustable step size, multiplier, and maximum DCA levels.

7️⃣ Keyboard & Manual Trading Integration:

Keyboard shortcuts for Buy, Sell, Close (by profit, loss, or all positions).

Hotkey to toggle SL/TP line mode directly from the chart.

Perfect for semi-automated scalping — quick, precise, and intuitive.

8️⃣ Visual & Interactive Tools:

Swing High/Low markers with customizable labels and offsets.

Real-time distance display between current price and swing points.

Fully customizable line styles, colors, and label positions.

🧩 Summary :

Scalp Sniper Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and adaptability — ideal for traders who want a hybrid scalping system that functions as both a manual assistant and a fully automated strategy.

It seamlessly adapts to any style — non-stop, breakout, reversal, or body–wick-based trading — all backed by strong risk and equity management mechanisms.