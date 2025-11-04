Technology Stack

Platform: MetaTrader 5

File Type: .ex5 (pre-compiled, tamper-proof)

Update Access: Included for verified buyers

DARE Institutional Scalper Pro (MT5)

An Automated Capital-Protected Scalping System

Short Description



This is an institutional-grade scalping bot with adaptive risk sizing, automated drawdown control, and compliance-level dashboards.

Developed by DARE Investments for professional traders and asset managers. DARE Institutional Scalper V1 is a high-performance trading algorithm built for MetaTrader 5, designed to execute disciplined, data-driven scalping strategies under strict institutional risk limits. It combines precision execution with full transparency, giving professional traders, asset managers, and prop-firm participants total control over their exposure and drawdown (which can be controlled in the setting).

Dare V1 Core Features:



Adaptive risk sizing — by balance, equity, or free margin

Real-time performance dashboard (daily/weekly/monthly tracking)

Hard-coded risk governance (drawdown & profit caps)

Institutional-grade capital protection — stops trading on limit breach

Multi-asset support (FX, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

Advanced trailing systems (Candle / MA / Ichi Moku)

News & volatility filter for high-impact events

Export-ready logs for audit and compliance reporting

2024 Performance Summary

