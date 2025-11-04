DARE Institutional Scalper V1

DARE Institutional Scalper Pro (MT5)

An Automated Capital-Protected Scalping System

Short Description

This is an institutional-grade scalping bot with adaptive risk sizing, automated drawdown control, and compliance-level dashboards.
Developed by DARE Investments for professional traders and asset managers. DARE Institutional Scalper V1 is a high-performance trading algorithm built for MetaTrader 5, designed to execute disciplined, data-driven scalping strategies under strict institutional risk limits. It combines precision execution with full transparency, giving professional traders, asset managers, and prop-firm participants total control over their exposure and drawdown (which can be controlled in the setting).

Dare V1 Core Features:

  • Adaptive risk sizing — by balance, equity, or free margin
  • Real-time performance dashboard (daily/weekly/monthly tracking)
  • Hard-coded risk governance (drawdown & profit caps)
  • Institutional-grade capital protection — stops trading on limit breach
  • Multi-asset support (FX, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
  • Advanced trailing systems (Candle / MA / Ichi Moku)
  • News & volatility filter for high-impact events
  • Export-ready logs for audit and compliance reporting
2024 Performance Summary
Month Returns (%)
1ST QUARTER 6.2% 
2ND QUARTER  8.7%
3RD QUARTER  3.4%
4TH QUARTER   6.44%


Average Quarterly: +6.2 %


Recommended Settings

  • Timeframes: M5

  • Pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | XAUUSD | NAS100

  • Risk per trade: 1 %

  • Minimum balance: $2,000

  • Broker: Low-spread, low commission.

Institutional Advantages

  • Drawdown governance (D/W/M caps)

  • High-water marks & equity metrics

  • Compliance-friendly reporting

  • Works for fund managers & prop-trading firms

Risk Disclaimer

  • Trading foreign exchange involves substantial risk of loss.
  • Past results are not indicative of future performance.
  • Always test on a demo account before going live.



