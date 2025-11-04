DARE Institutional Scalper V1
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ayokunle Chukwuemeka Ositade
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Technology Stack
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
File Type: .ex5 (pre-compiled, tamper-proof)
-
Update Access: Included for verified buyers
DARE Institutional Scalper Pro (MT5)
An Automated Capital-Protected Scalping System
Short Description
This is an institutional-grade scalping bot with adaptive risk sizing, automated drawdown control, and compliance-level dashboards.
Developed by DARE Investments for professional traders and asset managers. DARE Institutional Scalper V1 is a high-performance trading algorithm built for MetaTrader 5, designed to execute disciplined, data-driven scalping strategies under strict institutional risk limits. It combines precision execution with full transparency, giving professional traders, asset managers, and prop-firm participants total control over their exposure and drawdown (which can be controlled in the setting).
Dare V1 Core Features:
- Adaptive risk sizing — by balance, equity, or free margin
- Real-time performance dashboard (daily/weekly/monthly tracking)
- Hard-coded risk governance (drawdown & profit caps)
- Institutional-grade capital protection — stops trading on limit breach
- Multi-asset support (FX, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
- Advanced trailing systems (Candle / MA / Ichi Moku)
- News & volatility filter for high-impact events
- Export-ready logs for audit and compliance reporting
|
Average Quarterly: +6.2 %
Recommended Settings
-
Timeframes: M5
-
Pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | XAUUSD | NAS100
-
Risk per trade: 1 %
-
Minimum balance: $2,000
-
Broker: Low-spread, low commission.
Institutional Advantages
-
Drawdown governance (D/W/M caps)
-
High-water marks & equity metrics
-
Compliance-friendly reporting
-
Works for fund managers & prop-trading firms
Risk Disclaimer
- Trading foreign exchange involves substantial risk of loss.
- Past results are not indicative of future performance.
- Always test on a demo account before going live.