Momentum Candle Alert Points and Dollars
- Yardımcı programlar
- Tamim Harb
- Sürüm: 1.30
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Don’t miss powerful momentum or displacement candles again!
Momentum Candle Alert helps you spot strong market moves in real time.
-
Detects candles that exceed a custom point or dollar threshold.
-
Works automatically in Buy-only, Sell-only, or Both directions — you choose.
-
Ideal for catching momentum surges and sharp reversals.
-
Simple, lightweight, and fast: optimized for any timeframe (M1–H4).
-
Alerts appear instantly in the MT5 terminal with full details.
Default mode: Buy-only alerts — can be switched to Down or Both.