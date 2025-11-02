Momentum Candle Alert Points and Dollars

Don’t miss powerful momentum or displacement candles again!

Momentum Candle Alert helps you spot strong market moves in real time.

Detects candles that exceed a custom point or dollar threshold.

Works automatically in Buy-only , Sell-only , or Both directions — you choose.

Ideal for catching momentum surges and sharp reversals.

Simple, lightweight, and fast: optimized for any timeframe (M1–H4).

Alerts appear instantly in the MT5 terminal with full details.

Default mode: Buy-only alerts — can be switched to Down or Both.