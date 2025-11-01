Margin Level Monitor EA
- Yardımcı programlar
- Benedicto Laxamana
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Stay ahead of margin calls with real-time alerts and visual feedback.
This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prioritize risk management. It continuously monitors your account’s margin level and triggers alerts when it drops below a customizable threshold (default: 200%). Whether you're trading manually or using other EAs, this tool keeps you informed and protected.
🔐 Key Features:
• 📉 Continuous Monitoring: Checks your margin level every few seconds.
• 🔔 Multi-Modal Alerts: Pop-up, sound, and push notifications when margin is low.
• 👁️ Visual Display: Clear on-chart status showing current margin level and threshold.
• ⚙️ Fully Customizable: Set your own alert threshold, sound repeat count, and check interval.
🧘 Non-Trading EA: Does not open or close trades—safe to run alongside any strategy.