Margin Level Monitor EA

Stay ahead of margin calls with real-time alerts and visual feedback.

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prioritize risk management. It continuously monitors your account’s margin level and triggers alerts when it drops below a customizable threshold (default: 200%). Whether you're trading manually or using other EAs, this tool keeps you informed and protected.

🔐 Key Features:

• 📉 Continuous Monitoring: Checks your margin level every few seconds.

• 🔔 Multi-Modal Alerts: Pop-up, sound, and push notifications when margin is low.

• 👁️ Visual Display: Clear on-chart status showing current margin level and threshold.