Trade panelMT5
- Yardımcı programlar
- Van Thang Pham
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Trade Panel – Smart Order Execution Tool for MetaTrader 5
Trade Panel is a lightweight and intuitive trading assistant designed to simplify manual order execution in MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to quickly place BUY or SELL orders with custom lot size, stop loss, and take profit values — all managed through a clean, responsive interface.
Key Features:
-
Fast order placement with one-click confirmation
-
Real-time visualization of Stop Loss and Take Profit lines
-
Editable fields for lot size and pip distance
-
Auto-calculation of SL/TP prices with live spread adjustment
-
Compact, modern interface optimized for minimal screen space
Ideal for traders who value precision, speed, and simplicity in their daily trading workflow.