Trade panelMT5

Trade Panel – Smart Order Execution Tool for MetaTrader 5

Trade Panel is a lightweight and intuitive trading assistant designed to simplify manual order execution in MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to quickly place BUY or SELL orders with custom lot size, stop loss, and take profit values — all managed through a clean, responsive interface.

Key Features:

Fast order placement with one-click confirmation

Real-time visualization of Stop Loss and Take Profit lines

Editable fields for lot size and pip distance

Auto-calculation of SL/TP prices with live spread adjustment

Compact, modern interface optimized for minimal screen space

Ideal for traders who value precision, speed, and simplicity in their daily trading workflow.