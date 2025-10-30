Gold EMA21 Guarded Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Christian Villen Fajardo
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
This Expert Advisor is built to catch the cleanest M5 momentum moves on XAUUSD using a classic, proven combo: EMA 9/21 trend shift + ADX strength filter. It only fires when price actually has power — no weak crosses, no random entries, no overtrading.
How it trades
-
Waits for EMA(9) to cross EMA(21)
-
EMA 9 crosses above EMA 21 → buy setup
-
EMA 9 crosses below EMA 21 → sell setup
-
-
Checks ADX(14) ≥ your level (default 25)
→ this makes sure the market is really moving, not ranging.
-
If no open trade (One-Position mode) → it opens 1 position in the signal direction.
-
Stops & targets are placed instantly (default SL 30 pips, TP 50 pips — auto-converted to points for gold).
-
Then it manages the trade automatically:
-
Break-even after price moves in profit ✅
-
Trailing stop to lock profit ✅
-
Chart zones (Entry→SL red, Entry→TP green) ✅
-
Key features
-
🟡 Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) — pip/point mapping auto-detects gold point size.
-
🟣 M5-only logic — it waits for the new candle to confirm the signal, so it doesn’t spam orders every tick.
-
🟢 ADX strength filter — no trend? no trade.
-
🧮 Auto-risk position sizing — lot is calculated from your Capital Base USD and Risk % (example: 1.5% of $5,000).
-
🛡 Broker-safe SL/TP — respects minimum stop distance.
-
🧱 OnlyOnePosition mode — very useful for prop / low drawdown style.
-
🎯 Visual trade zone — EA draws green (profit) and red (risk) rectangles so you see the R:R on chart instantly.
-
📜 Full diagnostics in Experts tab — you can see why a trade was skipped (no cross, ADX too low, position already open, wrong TF, etc.).
Logic in simple words
“When 9 EMA crosses 21 EMA and the market is strong (ADX ≥ 25), on M5, open 1 gold trade with predefined SL/TP, secure it at break-even, and trail the rest.”
Who is it for?
-
Traders who like clean, rule-based entries
-
Gold scalpers on M5
-
Users who don’t want 10 open trades — 1 high-quality position is enough
-
Sellers/prop users who want visible R:R on the chart
Recommended usage
-
Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDc
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Account: ECN / low spread
-
Avoid high-impact news (gold can spike)
-
Let the EA run continuously during your session