Gold EMA21 Guarded Scalper

This Expert Advisor is built to catch the cleanest M5 momentum moves on XAUUSD using a classic, proven combo: EMA 9/21 trend shift + ADX strength filter. It only fires when price actually has power — no weak crosses, no random entries, no overtrading.

How it trades

Waits for EMA(9) to cross EMA(21) EMA 9 crosses above EMA 21 → buy setup

EMA 9 crosses below EMA 21 → sell setup Checks ADX(14) ≥ your level (default 25)

→ this makes sure the market is really moving, not ranging. If no open trade (One-Position mode) → it opens 1 position in the signal direction. Stops & targets are placed instantly (default SL 30 pips, TP 50 pips — auto-converted to points for gold). Then it manages the trade automatically: Break-even after price moves in profit ✅

Trailing stop to lock profit ✅

Chart zones (Entry→SL red, Entry→TP green) ✅

Key features

🟡 Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) — pip/point mapping auto-detects gold point size.

🟣 M5-only logic — it waits for the new candle to confirm the signal, so it doesn’t spam orders every tick.

🟢 ADX strength filter — no trend? no trade.

🧮 Auto-risk position sizing — lot is calculated from your Capital Base USD and Risk % (example: 1.5% of $5,000).

🛡 Broker-safe SL/TP — respects minimum stop distance.

🧱 OnlyOnePosition mode — very useful for prop / low drawdown style.

🎯 Visual trade zone — EA draws green (profit) and red (risk) rectangles so you see the R:R on chart instantly.

📜 Full diagnostics in Experts tab — you can see why a trade was skipped (no cross, ADX too low, position already open, wrong TF, etc.).

Logic in simple words

“When 9 EMA crosses 21 EMA and the market is strong (ADX ≥ 25), on M5, open 1 gold trade with predefined SL/TP, secure it at break-even, and trail the rest.”

Who is it for?

Traders who like clean, rule-based entries

Gold scalpers on M5

Users who don’t want 10 open trades — 1 high-quality position is enough

Sellers/prop users who want visible R:R on the chart

Recommended usage