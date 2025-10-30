Gold EMA21 Guarded Scalper

This Expert Advisor is built to catch the cleanest M5 momentum moves on XAUUSD using a classic, proven combo: EMA 9/21 trend shift + ADX strength filter. It only fires when price actually has power — no weak crosses, no random entries, no overtrading.

How it trades

  1. Waits for EMA(9) to cross EMA(21)

    • EMA 9 crosses above EMA 21 → buy setup

    • EMA 9 crosses below EMA 21 → sell setup

  2. Checks ADX(14) ≥ your level (default 25)
    → this makes sure the market is really moving, not ranging.

  3. If no open trade (One-Position mode) → it opens 1 position in the signal direction.

  4. Stops & targets are placed instantly (default SL 30 pips, TP 50 pips — auto-converted to points for gold).

  5. Then it manages the trade automatically:

    • Break-even after price moves in profit ✅

    • Trailing stop to lock profit ✅

    • Chart zones (Entry→SL red, Entry→TP green) ✅

Key features

  • 🟡 Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) — pip/point mapping auto-detects gold point size.

  • 🟣 M5-only logic — it waits for the new candle to confirm the signal, so it doesn’t spam orders every tick.

  • 🟢 ADX strength filter — no trend? no trade.

  • 🧮 Auto-risk position sizing — lot is calculated from your Capital Base USD and Risk % (example: 1.5% of $5,000).

  • 🛡 Broker-safe SL/TP — respects minimum stop distance.

  • 🧱 OnlyOnePosition mode — very useful for prop / low drawdown style.

  • 🎯 Visual trade zone — EA draws green (profit) and red (risk) rectangles so you see the R:R on chart instantly.

  • 📜 Full diagnostics in Experts tab — you can see why a trade was skipped (no cross, ADX too low, position already open, wrong TF, etc.).

Logic in simple words

“When 9 EMA crosses 21 EMA and the market is strong (ADX ≥ 25), on M5, open 1 gold trade with predefined SL/TP, secure it at break-even, and trail the rest.”

Who is it for?

  • Traders who like clean, rule-based entries

  • Gold scalpers on M5

  • Users who don’t want 10 open trades — 1 high-quality position is enough

  • Sellers/prop users who want visible R:R on the chart

Recommended usage

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDc

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account: ECN / low spread

  • Avoid high-impact news (gold can spike)

  • Let the EA run continuously during your session


