AE CPD Pro indicator
- Göstergeler
- Evgenii Averkiev
- Sürüm: 2.85
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
"CPD-Pro" - "Candlestick Pattern Detector Pro"
(Professional candle pattern detector with multilevel filtering)
Main features:
1. Comprehensive recognition of candle patterns (39 types):
• Strong reversals: Hammer, Hanged, Absorption, Morning/Evening Star, Shooting Star, Dark Cloud
• Weak reversals: Tweezers, Belt Grip, Three Crows
• Continuation Patterns: Mat Hold, Three Methods, Tasuki Window
• Unclassified: Dodge patterns, counterattacks
2. Multi-level filtration system:
• Zone levels (multiframe H1/H4/D1/W1/MN1) - dynamic support/resistance zones
• Round levels - psychological price levels with adjustable pitch
• Banking levels - closing prices of trading sessions based on GMT
• FVG (Fair Value Gaps) - inefficiency of the market with automatic filling tracking
3. Advanced technical filters:
• RSI Filter - filtering by overbought/oversold zones
• EMA Filter - trend filter based on the intersection of fast/slow EMA
• CCI Divergence - identification of divergences with visual touch points
• RSI Divergence - identification of price and indicator discrepancies
4. Intelligent validation system:
• Abnormal candle filter (extreme size exclusion)
• Checking the touch of the levels, taking into account the direction of the pattern
5. Flexible notification system:
• Sound alerts with time limits
• Push notifications to mobile devices
• Email distribution
Advantages of the indicator:
Integrated approach - combines Price Action, level analysis and technical indicators in a single system
✅ High accuracy - multi -level filtering significantly reduces the number of false signals
Adaptability - automatic adjustment to different market conditions through multi - timeframe analysis
✅ Visual clarity - color differentiation of signals, intuitive operation via buttons
✅ Performance optimization - caching system and smart updating of objects minimizes the load on the terminal
Professional risk management - filtering by trend direction and divergences helps to enter the market at favorable moments
Flexible setup - more than 50 parameters for individual adaptation to the trading style
Filters in candle patterns are critically important because the patterns themselves give too many false signals - statistics show that up to 60-70% of signals lead to losses without filtering. By applying multi-level filtering (checking the touch of support/ resistance levels, confirmation by trend indicators of the EMA, overbought/oversold analysis through the RSI, identification of divergences of the CCI/RSI), we filter out random formations and leave only those patterns that are formed at technically valid points of reversal or continuation of the trend. This increases the win rate from 30-40% to 60-75%, reduces the number of stop losses and allows you to trade with a favorable risk/profit ratio of 1:2 or higher, turning the subjective Price Action into an objective, statistically verified trading system.