"CPD-Pro" - "Candlestick Pattern Detector Pro"

(Professional candle pattern detector with multilevel filtering)

Main features:

1. Comprehensive recognition of candle patterns (39 types):

• Strong reversals: Hammer, Hanged, Absorption, Morning/Evening Star, Shooting Star, Dark Cloud

• Weak reversals: Tweezers, Belt Grip, Three Crows

• Continuation Patterns: Mat Hold, Three Methods, Tasuki Window

• Unclassified: Dodge patterns, counterattacks

2. Multi-level filtration system:

• Zone levels (multiframe H1/H4/D1/W1/MN1) - dynamic support/resistance zones

• Round levels - psychological price levels with adjustable pitch

• Banking levels - closing prices of trading sessions based on GMT

• FVG (Fair Value Gaps) - inefficiency of the market with automatic filling tracking

3. Advanced technical filters:

• RSI Filter - filtering by overbought/oversold zones

• EMA Filter - trend filter based on the intersection of fast/slow EMA

• CCI Divergence - identification of divergences with visual touch points

• RSI Divergence - identification of price and indicator discrepancies

4. Intelligent validation system:

• Abnormal candle filter (extreme size exclusion)

• Checking the touch of the levels, taking into account the direction of the pattern

5. Flexible notification system:

• Sound alerts with time limits

• Push notifications to mobile devices

• Email distribution





Advantages of the indicator:

Integrated approach - combines Price Action, level analysis and technical indicators in a single system

✅ High accuracy - multi -level filtering significantly reduces the number of false signals

Adaptability - automatic adjustment to different market conditions through multi - timeframe analysis

✅ Visual clarity - color differentiation of signals, intuitive operation via buttons

✅ Performance optimization - caching system and smart updating of objects minimizes the load on the terminal

Professional risk management - filtering by trend direction and divergences helps to enter the market at favorable moments

Flexible setup - more than 50 parameters for individual adaptation to the trading style





Filters in candle patterns are critically important because the patterns themselves give too many false signals - statistics show that up to 60-70% of signals lead to losses without filtering. By applying multi-level filtering (checking the touch of support/ resistance levels, confirmation by trend indicators of the EMA, overbought/oversold analysis through the RSI, identification of divergences of the CCI/RSI), we filter out random formations and leave only those patterns that are formed at technically valid points of reversal or continuation of the trend. This increases the win rate from 30-40% to 60-75%, reduces the number of stop losses and allows you to trade with a favorable risk/profit ratio of 1:2 or higher, turning the subjective Price Action into an objective, statistically verified trading system.