AE CPD Pro indicator

"CPD-Pro" - "Candlestick Pattern Detector Pro"
(Professional candle pattern detector with multilevel filtering)
Main features:
1. Comprehensive recognition of candle patterns (39 types):
• Strong reversals: Hammer, Hanged, Absorption, Morning/Evening Star, Shooting Star, Dark Cloud
• Weak reversals: Tweezers, Belt Grip, Three Crows
• Continuation Patterns: Mat Hold, Three Methods, Tasuki Window
• Unclassified: Dodge patterns, counterattacks
2. Multi-level filtration system:
• Zone levels (multiframe H1/H4/D1/W1/MN1) - dynamic support/resistance zones
• Round levels - psychological price levels with adjustable pitch
• Banking levels - closing prices of trading sessions based on GMT
• FVG (Fair Value Gaps) - inefficiency of the market with automatic filling tracking
3. Advanced technical filters:
• RSI Filter - filtering by overbought/oversold zones
• EMA Filter - trend filter based on the intersection of fast/slow EMA
• CCI Divergence - identification of divergences with visual touch points
• RSI Divergence - identification of price and indicator discrepancies
4. Intelligent validation system:
• Abnormal candle filter (extreme size exclusion)
• Checking the touch of the levels, taking into account the direction of the pattern
5. Flexible notification system:
• Sound alerts with time limits
• Push notifications to mobile devices
• Email distribution

Advantages of the indicator:
 Integrated approach - combines Price Action, level analysis and technical indicators in a single system
✅ High accuracy - multi -level filtering significantly reduces the number of false signals
 Adaptability - automatic adjustment to different market conditions through multi - timeframe analysis
✅ Visual clarity - color differentiation of signals, intuitive operation via buttons
✅ Performance optimization - caching system and smart updating of objects minimizes the load on the terminal
 Professional risk management - filtering by trend direction and divergences helps to enter the market at favorable moments
 Flexible setup - more than 50 parameters for individual adaptation to the trading style

Filters in candle patterns are critically important because the patterns themselves give too many false signals - statistics show that up to 60-70% of signals lead to losses without filtering. By applying multi-level filtering (checking the touch of support/ resistance levels, confirmation by trend indicators of the EMA, overbought/oversold analysis through the RSI, identification of divergences of the CCI/RSI), we filter out random formations and leave only those patterns that are formed at technically valid points of reversal or continuation of the trend. This increases the win rate from 30-40% to 60-75%, reduces the number of stop losses and allows you to trade with a favorable risk/profit ratio of 1:2 or higher, turning the subjective Price Action into an objective, statistically verified trading system.
Plus de l'auteur
AE MarketInfo indicator EURUSD
Evgenii Averkiev
Indicateurs
На графике EURUSD это БЕСПЛАТНО. Версия со всеми символами! Свяжитесь со мной по любым вопросам Market Info Display   — это универсальный индикатор, отображающий важную рыночную информацию, организованную в удобном интерфейсе прямо на графике. Его функции рассчитаны на эффективное отображение данных, которые помогают трейдерам принимать взвешенные решения.  Он предоставляет данные о текущем спреде, времени до закрытия свечи, текущей торговой сессии, объеме, волатильности, изменении цены за де
FREE
AE MarketInfo Full indicator
Evgenii Averkiev
Indicateurs
Market Info Display est un indicateur polyvalent qui affiche des informations importantes sur le marché, organisées dans une interface conviviale directement sur le graphique. Ses fonctionnalités sont conçues pour afficher efficacement les données qui aident les traders à prendre des décisions éclairées.  Il fournit des données sur le spread actuel, le temps écoulé avant la clôture de la bougie, la séance de négociation en cours, le volume, la volatilité, le changement de prix quotidien et l'AT
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis