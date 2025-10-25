LiquidXPro Reverse
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
LiquidX Pro - Precision Reversal Engine is a sophisticated, professional-grade indicator designed for serious traders who want to catch high-probability market reversals with institutional precision. Stop chasing breakouts that fail—start trading reversals that pay.
This indicator combines 5 powerful confluence factors to identify where smart money is taking liquidity before the reversal:
- Liquidity Sweeps - Detects when price hunts stops above/below key levels
- Volume Exhaustion - Identifies volume spikes followed by declining pressure
- Momentum Divergence - Spots RSI divergences at extremes
- Price Structure - Confirms with pin bars, engulfing patterns, and rejection wicks
- Multi-Timeframe Bias - Optional HTF filter for higher-probability setups
KEY FEATURES
Smart Detection System
- Adaptive Swing Point Analysis - Automatically identifies key support/resistance levels
- Liquidity Sweep Scanner - Catches stop hunts and fake breakouts
- Volume Pressure Analyzer - Detects exhaustion using tick volume data
- RSI Divergence Detector - Finds hidden and regular divergences automatically
- Pattern Recognition - Identifies pin bars, engulfing candles, and rejection wicks
Confidence Scoring (0-100%)
Every signal comes with a real-time confidence score based on:
- Liquidity sweep strength (0-30 points)
- Volume confirmation (0-25 points)
- Momentum divergence (0-20 points)
- Structure alignment (0-25 points)
- HTF confluence bonus (+10 points)
Only trade signals above your threshold (default: 65%)
Complete Risk Management
- Auto Stop Loss Calculation - Based on ATR and liquidity levels
- Multi-Tier Take Profits - Conservative, Medium, and Aggressive targets
- Risk:Reward Display - See potential R:R ratio before entering
- Entry Zone Visualization - Clear shaded zones showing optimal entry areas
Professional Visuals
- Color-Coded Reversal Zones - Bullish (Blue/Teal) and Bearish (Red/Orange)
- Confidence Arrows - Standard signals vs High-Confidence signals (≥80%)
- Clean Dashboard - Shows last signal, entry, SL, TP levels, and R:R
- SL/TP Guide Lines - Visual representation of risk management levels
- Customizable Colors - Match your chart theme
- Transparency Control - Adjust zone visibility
Advanced Alert System
- Popup Alerts - Never miss a signal
- Sound Notifications - Audible alerts for new reversals
- Email Alerts - Get notified on the go
- Push Notifications - Mobile MT5 app alerts
- CSV Export - Log all signals with timestamp, confidence, SL, TP, R:R
Performance & Reliability
- Non-Repainting Mode - Strict real-time confirmation (configurable)
- Multi-Symbol Safe - Use on multiple charts simultaneously
- Optimized Code - Minimal CPU usage, fast calculations
- Backtesting Ready - Works perfectly in Strategy Tester
- Event-Driven Updates - Efficient memory management
PERFECT FOR:
- Day Traders - Catch intraday reversals on M15-H1
- Swing Traders - Identify major turning points on H1-H4
- Scalpers - Quick reversals on M5-M15 with high confidence
- Prop Firm Traders - Risk-managed setups with clear SL/TP
- Multi-Asset Traders - Works on Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, Stocks
WORKS ON ALL MARKETS:
- Forex - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, all pairs
- Indices - US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40
- Metals - XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)
- Crypto - BTCUSD, ETHUSD, all cryptos
- Stocks - Any liquid instrument
HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE
Detection Parameters:
- Swing lookback period (default: 20)
- Liquidity sweep sensitivity (Low/Medium/High)
- Volume spike multiplier (default: 2.5x)
- RSI period and extreme levels
- Minimum confidence threshold
Risk Settings:
- ATR period for dynamic SL/TP
- Zone width multiplier
- SL buffer distance
- Multiple TP tier ratios
Filters:
- Multi-timeframe confluence toggle
- Session filter (trade only during specific hours)
- HTF bias requirement
Visual Options:
- Show/hide liquidity zones
- Show/hide structure labels
- Dashboard display toggle
- Custom colors and transparency
- Cartoonish style mode (for marketing screenshots)
HOW IT WORKS (Example Trade)
EURUSD M15 - Bearish Reversal Example:
- Price sweeps above previous swing high at 1.1200
- Tick volume spikes 3x above average
- Large wick forms, candle closes back below 1.1200
- Next candle prints bearish engulfing pattern
- RSI shows bearish divergence (price higher, RSI lower)
- Signal Generated: Confidence 88%
Dashboard Shows:
- Entry Zone: 1.1190 - 1.1220
- Stop Loss: 1.1235
- Take Profit 1: 1.1130
- Take Profit 2: 1.1080
- Risk:Reward: 1:1.8
Alert Fires: "PRE Alert: Bearish Reversal Zone (M15) — Confidence 88%"
ANTI-REPAINT GUARANTEE
- Strict Real-Time Mode available (signals only on bar close)
- Historical signals remain fixed once confirmed
- Perfect for backtesting and forward testing
- No future-looking or disappearing signals
WHAT YOU GET:
- LiquidX Pro Indicator (.ex5 compiled file)
- Complete User Manual (PDF with setup guide)
- Recommended Settings for different timeframes
- Installation Instructions
- Strategy Examples with trade management rules
- Lifetime Updates - Free updates for life
- Email Support - Questions answered within 24h
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY STYLE:
Scalping (M5-M15):
- Swing Lookback: 15-20
- Confidence: 70-80%
- Volume Multiplier: 2.0-2.5x
- Quick TP targets
Day Trading (M15-H1):
- Swing Lookback: 20-30
- Confidence: 65-75%
- Volume Multiplier: 2.5-3.0x
- Balanced TP targets
Swing Trading (H1-H4):
- Swing Lookback: 25-35
- Confidence: 60-70%
- Enable HTF Confluence
- Extended TP targets
PRO TIPS:
- Trade only signals with confidence ≥ 70% during London/NY sessions
- Use HTF confluence on lower timeframes for better accuracy
- Wait for price to enter the zone before executing
- Scale out at multiple TP levels for consistent profits
- Combine with your favorite trend filter for directional bias
- Backtest on your preferred pairs to optimize settings
IMPORTANT NOTES:
- This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor - it provides signals, you execute
- Designed for manual trading with precise entries
- API functions included for EA developers to integrate
- Works in Strategy Tester for backtesting and optimization
- Requires basic understanding of liquidity concepts
- Not a "Holy Grail" - practice proper risk management
WHY CHOOSE LIQUIDX PRO?
STOP:
- Using lagging indicators that show signals after the move
- Chasing breakouts that reverse against you
- Guessing where reversals will happen
START:
- Trading with confluence - multiple confirmations
- Catching reversals early - before retail traders
- Trading with precision - clear SL/TP levels
Professional traders hunt liquidity. Retail traders provide liquidity.
Which side do you want to be on?
SUPPORT & UPDATES:
- Email Support: Contact through MQL5 messaging
- Updates: Free lifetime updates with new features
- Documentation: Comprehensive user guide included
- Community: Join our growing trader community
"Best reversal indicator I've used. The confidence scoring helps me filter out low-probability setups. Already made back 10x the cost!" - Mark T., Day Trader
"Finally, an indicator that doesn't repaint. The liquidity sweep detection is genius. Professional quality." - Sarah L., Prop Trader
"Clean, simple, effective. Love the dashboard and automatic SL/TP suggestions. Saves me time analyzing." - James K., Swing Trader
COPYRIGHT & LICENSE:
© 2025 AMUYUNZU - All Rights Reserved Licensed for personal use only. Commercial use requires separate license.
INSTANT DOWNLOAD:
Purchase now and download immediately. Start catching reversals today!
LiquidX Pro - Precision Reversal Engine Trade Smarter. Trade Reversals. Trade with Confidence.
