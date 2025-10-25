LiquidXPro Reverse

Overview

LiquidX Pro - Precision Reversal Engine

LiquidX Pro - Precision Reversal Engine is a sophisticated, professional-grade indicator designed for serious traders who want to catch high-probability market reversals with institutional precision. Stop chasing breakouts that fail—start trading reversals that pay.

This indicator combines 5 powerful confluence factors to identify where smart money is taking liquidity before the reversal:

Liquidity Sweeps - Detects when price hunts stops above/below key levels

- Detects when price hunts stops above/below key levels Volume Exhaustion - Identifies volume spikes followed by declining pressure

- Identifies volume spikes followed by declining pressure Momentum Divergence - Spots RSI divergences at extremes

- Spots RSI divergences at extremes Price Structure - Confirms with pin bars, engulfing patterns, and rejection wicks

- Confirms with pin bars, engulfing patterns, and rejection wicks Multi-Timeframe Bias - Optional HTF filter for higher-probability setups

KEY FEATURES

Smart Detection System

Adaptive Swing Point Analysis - Automatically identifies key support/resistance levels

- Automatically identifies key support/resistance levels Liquidity Sweep Scanner - Catches stop hunts and fake breakouts

- Catches stop hunts and fake breakouts Volume Pressure Analyzer - Detects exhaustion using tick volume data

- Detects exhaustion using tick volume data RSI Divergence Detector - Finds hidden and regular divergences automatically

- Finds hidden and regular divergences automatically Pattern Recognition - Identifies pin bars, engulfing candles, and rejection wicks

Confidence Scoring (0-100%)

Every signal comes with a real-time confidence score based on:

Liquidity sweep strength (0-30 points)

Volume confirmation (0-25 points)

Momentum divergence (0-20 points)

Structure alignment (0-25 points)

HTF confluence bonus (+10 points)

Only trade signals above your threshold (default: 65%)

Complete Risk Management

Auto Stop Loss Calculation - Based on ATR and liquidity levels

- Based on ATR and liquidity levels Multi-Tier Take Profits - Conservative, Medium, and Aggressive targets

- Conservative, Medium, and Aggressive targets Risk:Reward Display - See potential R:R ratio before entering

- See potential R:R ratio before entering Entry Zone Visualization - Clear shaded zones showing optimal entry areas

Professional Visuals

Color-Coded Reversal Zones - Bullish (Blue/Teal) and Bearish (Red/Orange)

- Bullish (Blue/Teal) and Bearish (Red/Orange) Confidence Arrows - Standard signals vs High-Confidence signals (≥80%)

- Standard signals vs High-Confidence signals (≥80%) Clean Dashboard - Shows last signal, entry, SL, TP levels, and R:R

- Shows last signal, entry, SL, TP levels, and R:R SL/TP Guide Lines - Visual representation of risk management levels

- Visual representation of risk management levels Customizable Colors - Match your chart theme

- Match your chart theme Transparency Control - Adjust zone visibility

Advanced Alert System

Popup Alerts - Never miss a signal

- Never miss a signal Sound Notifications - Audible alerts for new reversals

- Audible alerts for new reversals Email Alerts - Get notified on the go

- Get notified on the go Push Notifications - Mobile MT5 app alerts

- Mobile MT5 app alerts CSV Export - Log all signals with timestamp, confidence, SL, TP, R:R

Performance & Reliability

Non-Repainting Mode - Strict real-time confirmation (configurable)

- Strict real-time confirmation (configurable) Multi-Symbol Safe - Use on multiple charts simultaneously

- Use on multiple charts simultaneously Optimized Code - Minimal CPU usage, fast calculations

- Minimal CPU usage, fast calculations Backtesting Ready - Works perfectly in Strategy Tester

- Works perfectly in Strategy Tester Event-Driven Updates - Efficient memory management

PERFECT FOR:

Day Traders - Catch intraday reversals on M15-H1

- Catch intraday reversals on M15-H1 Swing Traders - Identify major turning points on H1-H4

- Identify major turning points on H1-H4 Scalpers - Quick reversals on M5-M15 with high confidence

- Quick reversals on M5-M15 with high confidence Prop Firm Traders - Risk-managed setups with clear SL/TP

- Risk-managed setups with clear SL/TP Multi-Asset Traders - Works on Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, Stocks

WORKS ON ALL MARKETS:

Forex - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, all pairs

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, all pairs Indices - US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40

- US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 Metals - XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

- XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver) Crypto - BTCUSD, ETHUSD, all cryptos

- BTCUSD, ETHUSD, all cryptos Stocks - Any liquid instrument

HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE

Detection Parameters:

Swing lookback period (default: 20)

Liquidity sweep sensitivity (Low/Medium/High)

Volume spike multiplier (default: 2.5x)

RSI period and extreme levels

Minimum confidence threshold

Risk Settings:

ATR period for dynamic SL/TP

Zone width multiplier

SL buffer distance

Multiple TP tier ratios

Filters:

Multi-timeframe confluence toggle

Session filter (trade only during specific hours)

HTF bias requirement

Visual Options:

Show/hide liquidity zones

Show/hide structure labels

Dashboard display toggle

Custom colors and transparency

Cartoonish style mode (for marketing screenshots)

HOW IT WORKS (Example Trade)

EURUSD M15 - Bearish Reversal Example:

Price sweeps above previous swing high at 1.1200 Tick volume spikes 3x above average Large wick forms, candle closes back below 1.1200 Next candle prints bearish engulfing pattern RSI shows bearish divergence (price higher, RSI lower) Signal Generated: Confidence 88%

Dashboard Shows:

Entry Zone: 1.1190 - 1.1220

Stop Loss: 1.1235

Take Profit 1: 1.1130

Take Profit 2: 1.1080

Risk:Reward: 1:1.8

Alert Fires: "PRE Alert: Bearish Reversal Zone (M15) — Confidence 88%"

ANTI-REPAINT GUARANTEE

Strict Real-Time Mode available (signals only on bar close)

available (signals only on bar close) Historical signals remain fixed once confirmed

Perfect for backtesting and forward testing

No future-looking or disappearing signals

WHAT YOU GET:

LiquidX Pro Indicator (.ex5 compiled file)

(.ex5 compiled file) Complete User Manual (PDF with setup guide)

(PDF with setup guide) Recommended Settings for different timeframes

for different timeframes Installation Instructions

Strategy Examples with trade management rules

with trade management rules Lifetime Updates - Free updates for life

- Free updates for life Email Support - Questions answered within 24h

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY STYLE:

Scalping (M5-M15):

Swing Lookback: 15-20

Confidence: 70-80%

Volume Multiplier: 2.0-2.5x

Quick TP targets

Day Trading (M15-H1):

Swing Lookback: 20-30

Confidence: 65-75%

Volume Multiplier: 2.5-3.0x

Balanced TP targets

Swing Trading (H1-H4):

Swing Lookback: 25-35

Confidence: 60-70%

Enable HTF Confluence

Extended TP targets

PRO TIPS:

Trade only signals with confidence ≥ 70% during London/NY sessions

Use HTF confluence on lower timeframes for better accuracy

Wait for price to enter the zone before executing

Scale out at multiple TP levels for consistent profits

Combine with your favorite trend filter for directional bias

Backtest on your preferred pairs to optimize settings

IMPORTANT NOTES:

This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor - it provides signals, you execute

- it provides signals, you execute Designed for manual trading with precise entries

with precise entries API functions included for EA developers to integrate

for EA developers to integrate Works in Strategy Tester for backtesting and optimization

Requires basic understanding of liquidity concepts

Not a "Holy Grail" - practice proper risk management

WHY CHOOSE LIQUIDX PRO?

STOP:

Using lagging indicators that show signals after the move

Chasing breakouts that reverse against you

Guessing where reversals will happen

START:

Trading with confluence - multiple confirmations

Catching reversals early - before retail traders

Trading with precision - clear SL/TP levels

Professional traders hunt liquidity. Retail traders provide liquidity.

Which side do you want to be on?

SCREENSHOTS INCLUDED:

EURUSD M15 - Multiple reversal signals with confidence scores XAUUSD H1 - Liquidity sweep detection in action Dashboard display showing last signal details Reversal zones with SL/TP guide lines High-confidence signals (≥80%) highlighted Multi-timeframe confluence example

SUPPORT & UPDATES:

Email Support: Contact through MQL5 messaging

Contact through MQL5 messaging Updates: Free lifetime updates with new features

Free lifetime updates with new features Documentation: Comprehensive user guide included

Comprehensive user guide included Community: Join our growing trader community

REVIEWS:

"Best reversal indicator I've used. The confidence scoring helps me filter out low-probability setups. Already made back 10x the cost!" - Mark T., Day Trader

"Finally, an indicator that doesn't repaint. The liquidity sweep detection is genius. Professional quality." - Sarah L., Prop Trader

"Clean, simple, effective. Love the dashboard and automatic SL/TP suggestions. Saves me time analyzing." - James K., Swing Trader

COPYRIGHT & LICENSE:

© 2025 AMUYUNZU - All Rights Reserved Licensed for personal use only. Commercial use requires separate license.

INSTANT DOWNLOAD:

Purchase now and download immediately. Start catching reversals today!

LiquidX Pro - Precision Reversal Engine Trade Smarter. Trade Reversals. Trade with Confidence.

TAGS:

