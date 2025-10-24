DarkBands Reintegration

This Expert Advisor is a powerful mean-reversion system designed to trade "reintegration" patterns. The core strategy is based on price returning inside dynamic volatility bands (DarkBands) after a breakout, signaling a high-probability return to the mean.

What makes this EA unique is its Adaptive Optimizer and Advanced Filtering.

Core Strategy

The EA identifies signals based on a 2-bar pattern:

Bar 1 (Outside): Price closes outside the "DarkBands" (standard deviation-based bands). Bar 2 (Inside): The following bar closes back inside the bands.

This "re-entry" or "reintegration" pattern triggers a trade (Buy after closing above the lower band, Sell after closing below the upper band).

Key Features

Adaptive Optimizer ( RunOptimizerOnStart ) This is the EA's brain. When enabled, the EA runs a high-speed backtest on recent market history ( OptimizerLookbackHours ) before trading. It automatically finds the optimal BandsPeriod and TrendMAPeriod for the current market conditions. This allows the EA to adapt to changes in volatility and trend, rather than using static settings.

Advanced Trend Filter ( UseTrendFilter ) To avoid trading against a strong trend, the EA uses a powerful filter. It combines a long-period Moving Average with an ATR-based "Neutral Zone." This filter ensures that signals are only taken when they align with the dominant market direction, significantly improving signal quality.

Secure Martingale ( Money Management ) The EA uses a "Secure Martingale" strategy. After a losing trade, the lot size for the next signal is increased. This is a high-risk feature, but it is capped by the Martingale_Max_Doublings parameter to control exposure. On winning trades, the martingale level is reduced gently, providing a "soft recovery" mechanism.

Advanced Trade Management Partial Closing: Positions are closed in sections (TP1, TP2, TP3) to secure profits along the way. Auto-BreakEven: After TP1 is hit, the Stop Loss is automatically moved to a small profit ( BE_Plus_Points ). Dynamic Trailing Stop: A trailing stop ( UseTrailingStop ) is activated after the position is secured at break-even, allowing the trade to capture large moves. Dynamic TP: Option to use the opposite "DarkBand" as a dynamic final take profit level.



Recommendations