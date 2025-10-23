Big bull mt4

Big Bull mt4 is a powerful arrow trend indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to accurately identify market directions and key reversal points without redrawing.

The indicator combines price channel analysis, ATR volatility, and adaptive SMA filters to generate clear trading signals with confirmation in the form of arrows and trend lines.


It is ideal for traders who value a clean chart, timely signals, and reliable entry points.


🚀 Features and benefits


✅ No redrawing — signals remain on the chart after they appear, ensuring honesty and accuracy.

✅ Adaptive trend logic — the indicator itself determines the moment of transition between bullish and bearish movements.

✅ Visual clarity — colored lines, arrows, and ATR zones are displayed on the chart, helping you see market dynamics at a glance.

✅ Flexible alert settings — receive signals via pop-up windows, sound, or email notifications.

✅ Support for any timeframe and currency pair — universal for Forex, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

✅ Guided Trend mode — arrows indicate the direction of the trend's strength and entry potential, helping you follow the Big Bull.


📊 How the indicator works


Big Bull mt4 is based on the concept of a dynamic trend channel that analyzes High/Low extremes, ATR volatility, and smoothed averages.


When the price breaks through the upper limit and bullish confirmation is formed, the indicator draws a blue line and an upward arrow (🔼).


When the market loses momentum and enters a correction, a red line and a downward arrow (🔽) appear.


ATR lines show potential support and resistance levels where movement may resume.


A change in line color = a change in trend phase. This helps you instantly understand where the market has moved from accumulation to momentum or vice versa.


⚙️ Indicator parameters

Parameter Purpose

Amplitude Depth of High/Low analysis. The higher the value, the less frequent but more accurate the signals.

ShowBars Display of ATR volatility histograms.

ShowArrows Enable/disable Buy/Sell arrows.

alertsOn Enable the notification system.

alertsOnCurrent Activate signals for the current bar.

alertsMessage / alertsSound / alertsEmail Notification options (message, sound, email).

🧠 Recommendations for use


Works best on M15 – H4.


Works well with an EMA filter or volume analysis.


Can be used as a standalone strategy or as part of an indicator complex.


For reliable entries, it is recommended to wait for the bar with the arrow to close and for confirmation of the line direction.


💰 Result


Big Bull mt4 is a tool that helps traders enter the market with the trend, exit at the first signs of a reversal, and control risk based on visually understandable signals.


With it, the chart becomes not just beautiful, but intuitively readable and profitable.

It is your personal “bull guide” that shows when the market is ready to attack.


🔔 Notifications


When the trend changes or a new arrow appears, the indicator sends a signal:


Sound notification (alert2.wav)


Pop-up message


Email notification (if desired)


🌐 Compatibility


Platform: MetaTrader 4


Symbols: any (Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices)


Timeframes: from M1 to D1


Signal type: arrow (Buy/Sell)


Redrawing: none


⚡ Summary


Big Bull mt4 is not just an indicator, but a smart assistant that sees the market structure and helps you enter where the power begins.

Created for traders who want to act confidently, follow the trend, and trade with the Big Bull of the market.




Altri dall’autore
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Purpose of the indicator: Oracle Flow is designed to identify BUY/SELL market entry points using a combination of technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart to signal possible trend reversals or continuations. Main elements used: Exponential moving averages (EMAs) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. These are used to identify crossovers that confirm the strength of the movement. RSI (Relative Strength Index): – assesses the strength of the trend.
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
Trend Pulse One
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Trend Pulse One is a new generation indicator based on an improved version of Parabolic SAR, supplemented with arrow signals. Its purpose is to simplify the process of trend analysis and provide the trader with clear, visually understandable entry and exit points. The main difference from the standard SAR is that Trend Pulse supplements the SAR lines with arrows that signal a change in trend direction. This makes the indicator convenient for visual analysis and application in real trading.
Market Vortex
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting. Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a do
Fusion Cross
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Fusion Cross is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines the power of several proven tools: WPR (Williams Percent Range) RSI (Relative Strength Index) Their combination generates highly accurate market entry signals, rejecting false signals and displaying only those points where the probability of a reversal or continuation of the movement is truly high. Key Features: Clear buy and sell arrow signals directly on the chart. Instant notifications: sound alert, emai
PowerFlux Signal
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
PowerFlux Signal — a powerful arrow indicator without redrawing PowerFlux Signal is a modern arrow indicator designed for traders who value accuracy, simplicity, and timely signals. Developed based on the intersection of exponential moving averages (EMA), it instantly captures moments of trend reversal and provides clear visual signals to buy or sell. ️ How PowerFlux Signal works The indicator is based on a classic but improved formula for the interaction of two EMAs — Fast EMA and Slow EMA.
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Aether Pulse
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
AETHER PULSE — THE ETHER PULSE OF THE MARKET Aether Pulse is a new take on arrow indicators. It doesn't just react to movement — it senses changes in market rhythm and signals exactly when the trend is about to change direction. No more unnecessary arrows, noise, or delays — just pure impulse dynamics. ️ How Aether Pulse works Aether Pulse is built on the symbiosis of three key components: 1. Trend Engine (EMA 21 / 55) Determines the main direction of the market. When the fast EMA cr
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione