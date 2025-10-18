Gold Flow Master — Institutional Flow Analyzer for XAUUSD

Gold Flow Master reveals the hidden structure behind gold price movements by mapping institutional footprints such as Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity levels, Support/Resistance, Kill Zones, and Fibonacci pockets.

It then scores the current price context to highlight the highest-probability trading zones based on real institutional behavior.

Main Features

Automatic Detection Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Liquidity highs and lows Support and Resistance levels Kill Zones with London Fix and COMEX timing overlays Golden Pocket (0.618 Fibonacci) zones

Higher-Timeframe Bias check (multi-TF structure alignment)

Confluence Scoring System (0–10) combining structural and volume factors

Visual Dashboard displaying bias, score, and detected confluences

Alerts and Notifications via terminal, push, or Telegram bot

ATR-based Volatility Filter to ignore weak or low-volume sessions

Fully customizable parameters and colors

How It Works

The indicator scans recent bars to locate Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Liquidity levels. When price trades inside or near several of these areas, a confluence score is calculated. Each component adds points to the score: Near an Order Block: +2

Inside an FVG: +1.5

Near a Liquidity Level: +1.5

HTF bias alignment: +1

Volume spike above average: +1

Within a Kill Zone: +2

When the total score meets or exceeds the user-defined MinConfluenceScore, an alert is triggered.

Typical Use

Identify high-probability reversal or continuation zones on XAUUSD .

Combine HTF structure with intraday confirmation.

Wait for price reaction or candle rejection inside high-confluence zones before entry.

Use TP1/TP2 levels or the next liquidity cluster as profit targets.

Input Parameters (key options)

HTF_Period – Higher-timeframe for bias (default: H4)

OrderBlockLookback – Bars scanned for Order Blocks

LiquidityLookback – Bars scanned for liquidity levels

FVG_MinSize – Minimum gap size in points

GoldVolatilityFilter – ATR threshold for signal validation

MinConfluenceScore – Minimum score to trigger alerts

EnableTelegramAlerts , EnablePushNotifications , EnableAlerts – Notification options

ShowOrderBlocks , ShowFVG , ShowLiquidity , ShowSupportResistance , ShowKillZones – Visual toggles

Color and font settings for all objects and labels

Alerts and Notifications

Gold Flow Master can notify you in real time when a high-confluence condition occurs.

Supported channels:

Platform alerts (popup and sound)

MQL5 push notifications

Telegram messages via bot (set InpTelegramToken and InpChatID )

Example message:

“Gold Flow Master Alert: XAUUSD M15 — Score 7.5 — Bullish OB + FVG + Liquidity + HTF Bull”

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (works on other metals and Forex pairs after tuning)

Timeframes: M15, M30, H1 for entries; H4/D1 for bias

MinConfluenceScore: 6 (balanced between frequency and accuracy)

FVG_MinSize: 5 points for XAUUSD (adjust for volatility)

OrderBlockLookback: 50–100

LiquidityLookback: 150–250

Dashboard and Visuals

Colored rectangles for Order Blocks and FVGs

Horizontal lines for liquidity and TP levels

Gold-colored rectangles for entry zones

On-chart dashboard summarizing: Current bias Confluence score Volatility status Active sessions (London/COMEX)



Practical Notes

The indicator does not execute trades. It provides analysis and alerts.

Combine with your own confirmation or execution system.

Parameter tuning may be required for non-gold symbols or brokers with different tick sizes.

Avoid trading during major economic events unless your strategy accounts for them.

Use with solid risk management (stops, position sizing).

Example Workflow

Set HTF to H4 and open M30 or H1 chart. Wait for a confluence score above your threshold. Confirm rejection or engulfing candle inside the OB/FVG zone. Place stop beyond the zone edge; set TP at nearest liquidity target. Use partial close or trailing once TP1 is hit.

Disclaimer

Gold Flow Master is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit or predict future market behavior.

Always test on a demo account and apply appropriate risk management.

Version History

v1.00 — Initial release: OB/FVG/Liquidity detection, confluence engine, multi-TF bias, dashboard, Telegram and push alerts, London/COMEX overlays.