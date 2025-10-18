Gold Flow Master
- Göstergeler
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Gold Flow Master — Institutional Flow Analyzer for XAUUSD
Gold Flow Master reveals the hidden structure behind gold price movements by mapping institutional footprints such as Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity levels, Support/Resistance, Kill Zones, and Fibonacci pockets.
It then scores the current price context to highlight the highest-probability trading zones based on real institutional behavior.
Main Features
-
Automatic Detection
-
Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks
-
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
-
Liquidity highs and lows
-
Support and Resistance levels
-
Kill Zones with London Fix and COMEX timing overlays
-
Golden Pocket (0.618 Fibonacci) zones
-
-
Higher-Timeframe Bias check (multi-TF structure alignment)
-
Confluence Scoring System (0–10) combining structural and volume factors
-
Visual Dashboard displaying bias, score, and detected confluences
-
Alerts and Notifications via terminal, push, or Telegram bot
-
ATR-based Volatility Filter to ignore weak or low-volume sessions
-
Fully customizable parameters and colors
How It Works
-
The indicator scans recent bars to locate Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Liquidity levels.
-
When price trades inside or near several of these areas, a confluence score is calculated.
-
Each component adds points to the score:
-
Near an Order Block: +2
-
Inside an FVG: +1.5
-
Near a Liquidity Level: +1.5
-
HTF bias alignment: +1
-
Volume spike above average: +1
-
Within a Kill Zone: +2
-
When the total score meets or exceeds the user-defined MinConfluenceScore, an alert is triggered.
Typical Use
-
Identify high-probability reversal or continuation zones on XAUUSD.
-
Combine HTF structure with intraday confirmation.
-
Wait for price reaction or candle rejection inside high-confluence zones before entry.
-
Use TP1/TP2 levels or the next liquidity cluster as profit targets.
Input Parameters (key options)
-
HTF_Period – Higher-timeframe for bias (default: H4)
-
OrderBlockLookback – Bars scanned for Order Blocks
-
LiquidityLookback – Bars scanned for liquidity levels
-
FVG_MinSize – Minimum gap size in points
-
GoldVolatilityFilter – ATR threshold for signal validation
-
MinConfluenceScore – Minimum score to trigger alerts
-
EnableTelegramAlerts, EnablePushNotifications, EnableAlerts – Notification options
-
ShowOrderBlocks, ShowFVG, ShowLiquidity, ShowSupportResistance, ShowKillZones – Visual toggles
-
Color and font settings for all objects and labels
Alerts and Notifications
Gold Flow Master can notify you in real time when a high-confluence condition occurs.
Supported channels:
-
Platform alerts (popup and sound)
-
MQL5 push notifications
-
Telegram messages via bot (set InpTelegramToken and InpChatID )
Example message:
“Gold Flow Master Alert: XAUUSD M15 — Score 7.5 — Bullish OB + FVG + Liquidity + HTF Bull”
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (works on other metals and Forex pairs after tuning)
-
Timeframes: M15, M30, H1 for entries; H4/D1 for bias
-
MinConfluenceScore: 6 (balanced between frequency and accuracy)
-
FVG_MinSize: 5 points for XAUUSD (adjust for volatility)
-
OrderBlockLookback: 50–100
-
LiquidityLookback: 150–250
Dashboard and Visuals
-
Colored rectangles for Order Blocks and FVGs
-
Horizontal lines for liquidity and TP levels
-
Gold-colored rectangles for entry zones
-
On-chart dashboard summarizing:
-
Current bias
-
Confluence score
-
Volatility status
-
Active sessions (London/COMEX)
-
Practical Notes
-
The indicator does not execute trades. It provides analysis and alerts.
-
Combine with your own confirmation or execution system.
-
Parameter tuning may be required for non-gold symbols or brokers with different tick sizes.
-
Avoid trading during major economic events unless your strategy accounts for them.
-
Use with solid risk management (stops, position sizing).
Example Workflow
-
Set HTF to H4 and open M30 or H1 chart.
-
Wait for a confluence score above your threshold.
-
Confirm rejection or engulfing candle inside the OB/FVG zone.
-
Place stop beyond the zone edge; set TP at nearest liquidity target.
-
Use partial close or trailing once TP1 is hit.
Disclaimer
Gold Flow Master is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profit or predict future market behavior.
Always test on a demo account and apply appropriate risk management.
Version History
v1.00 — Initial release: OB/FVG/Liquidity detection, confluence engine, multi-TF bias, dashboard, Telegram and push alerts, London/COMEX overlays.