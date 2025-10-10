Symbol: ETHUSDTm , XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Deposit: $100

Single-Order Trading: ✅

Broker Compatibility: ✅ Works with any broker (2–3 digit symbols, any currency, any GMT offset)

Setup: ✅ Plug-and-play — runs instantly without configuration

⚙️ Overview

Eclipse-xNova is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture market inefficiencies across Crypto and Gold markets with unparalleled precision.

Built upon a custom indicator core combined with MA-based trend filters and dynamic range detection, the system adapts in real time — no curve fitting, no blind automation.

Unlike common grid or martingale systems, Eclipse-xNova operates with a smart trailing recovery engine that adjusts position logic based on volatility, maintaining ultra-low drawdown while keeping performance consistent — even on weekends.

⚠️ Note: I’ve kept everything fully transparent. Please do your own research and backtests before buying. Profits are not guaranteed — trade at your own risk.

🚀 Key Features

AI Created Signal Engine – Uses proprietary indicator logic filtered through multi-timeframe MA and volatility conditions.

Smart Trailing Recovery – Adaptive recovery grid that minimizes exposure while compounding profitable sequences.

Consistent Profit Generation – Designed for daily compounding returns; statistically profitable every month.

High Trade Frequency – Actively trades volatile sessions with short holding times and rapid trade turnover.

Dynamic Position Management – Adjusts spacing, trailing, and targets automatically as market volatility changes.

Plug-and-Play Simplicity – Attach it to your chart and enable AutoTrading — no setup required.

⚙️ Settings Used in Demo

All parameters were kept default, ensuring transparency and real-world performance.

Only minimal changes were applied:

EnableStopLossProtection: false

UseTrailingStop: true

Key defaults:

Lot Size: 0.1

Basket TP: 1100 pts

Grid Spacing: 8000 pts

Max Positions: 4

MA Period: 89 (Exponential, Close)

Trail Start: 500 pts , Trail Distance: 800 pts

Tested on ETHUSDTm M15, deposit $10,000, leverage 1:400, delay 20ms, real tick data.





💰 Why Eclipse-xNova?

Works on Crypto (ETH, BTC, etc.) , Gold , and Forex

High-frequency strategy optimized for 24/7 assets

Stable monthly returns with minimal manual intervention

Backtested + live-ready — consistent in both simulations and forward data

Scalable risk control — suitable for small accounts starting from $100

📦 Quick Start

Attach to any ETHUSDTm or XAUUSD M15 chart. Enable “Auto Trading”. Set your risk and lot size preference. Run Backtest to confirm settings and results. Sit back — the AI handles signal detection, entries, and recoveries.

⚠️ Note

This EA is designed for real-world consistency, not curve-fitted perfection.

It may pause during high-volatility phases — this is an intentional safety mechanism, not a bug.

🔗 Join the Eclipse Network

💬 Follow live results and trade signals on Telegram (coming soon...)

📡 Youtube Live Stream for transparency (coming soon...)

🎯 Copy Trading Services for strees free profits (coming soon...)



































































