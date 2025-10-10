Eclipse xNova
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Abhijay Tiwari
- Sürüm: 1.6
- Güncellendi: 10 Ekim 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Symbol: ETHUSDTm , XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Deposit: $100
Single-Order Trading: ✅
Broker Compatibility: ✅ Works with any broker (2–3 digit symbols, any currency, any GMT offset)
Setup: ✅ Plug-and-play — runs instantly without configuration
⚙️ Overview
Eclipse-xNova is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture market inefficiencies across Crypto and Gold markets with unparalleled precision.
Built upon a custom indicator core combined with MA-based trend filters and dynamic range detection, the system adapts in real time — no curve fitting, no blind automation.
Unlike common grid or martingale systems, Eclipse-xNova operates with a smart trailing recovery engine that adjusts position logic based on volatility, maintaining ultra-low drawdown while keeping performance consistent — even on weekends.
⚠️ Note: I’ve kept everything fully transparent. Please do your own research and backtests before buying. Profits are not guaranteed — trade at your own risk.
🚀 Key Features
-
AI Created Signal Engine – Uses proprietary indicator logic filtered through multi-timeframe MA and volatility conditions.
-
Smart Trailing Recovery – Adaptive recovery grid that minimizes exposure while compounding profitable sequences.
-
Consistent Profit Generation – Designed for daily compounding returns; statistically profitable every month.
-
High Trade Frequency – Actively trades volatile sessions with short holding times and rapid trade turnover.
-
Dynamic Position Management – Adjusts spacing, trailing, and targets automatically as market volatility changes.
-
Plug-and-Play Simplicity – Attach it to your chart and enable AutoTrading — no setup required.
⚙️ Settings Used in Demo
All parameters were kept default, ensuring transparency and real-world performance.
Only minimal changes were applied:
-
EnableStopLossProtection: false
-
UseTrailingStop: true
Key defaults:
-
Lot Size: 0.1
-
Basket TP: 1100 pts
-
Grid Spacing: 8000 pts
-
Max Positions: 4
-
MA Period: 89 (Exponential, Close)
-
Trail Start: 500 pts , Trail Distance: 800 pts
Tested on ETHUSDTm M15, deposit $10,000, leverage 1:400, delay 20ms, real tick data.
💰 Why Eclipse-xNova?
-
Works on Crypto (ETH, BTC, etc.), Gold, and Forex
-
High-frequency strategy optimized for 24/7 assets
-
Stable monthly returns with minimal manual intervention
-
Backtested + live-ready — consistent in both simulations and forward data
-
Scalable risk control — suitable for small accounts starting from $100
📦 Quick Start
-
Attach to any ETHUSDTm or XAUUSD M15 chart.
-
Enable “Auto Trading”.
-
Set your risk and lot size preference.
-
Run Backtest to confirm settings and results.
-
Sit back — the AI handles signal detection, entries, and recoveries.
⚠️ Note
This EA is designed for real-world consistency, not curve-fitted perfection.
It may pause during high-volatility phases — this is an intentional safety mechanism, not a bug.
