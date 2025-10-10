Eclipse xNova

Symbol: ETHUSDTm , XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Deposit: $100
Single-Order Trading:
Broker Compatibility: ✅ Works with any broker (2–3 digit symbols, any currency, any GMT offset)
Setup: ✅ Plug-and-play — runs instantly without configuration

⚙️ Overview

Eclipse-xNova is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture market inefficiencies across Crypto and Gold markets with unparalleled precision.
Built upon a custom indicator core combined with MA-based trend filters and dynamic range detection, the system adapts in real time — no curve fitting, no blind automation.

Unlike common grid or martingale systems, Eclipse-xNova operates with a smart trailing recovery engine that adjusts position logic based on volatility, maintaining ultra-low drawdown while keeping performance consistent — even on weekends.

⚠️ Note: I’ve kept everything fully transparent. Please do your own research and backtests before buying. Profits are not guaranteed — trade at your own risk.

🚀 Key Features

  • AI Created Signal Engine – Uses proprietary indicator logic filtered through multi-timeframe MA and volatility conditions.

  • Smart Trailing Recovery – Adaptive recovery grid that minimizes exposure while compounding profitable sequences.

  • Consistent Profit Generation – Designed for daily compounding returns; statistically profitable every month.

  • High Trade Frequency – Actively trades volatile sessions with short holding times and rapid trade turnover.

  • Dynamic Position Management – Adjusts spacing, trailing, and targets automatically as market volatility changes.

  • Plug-and-Play Simplicity – Attach it to your chart and enable AutoTrading — no setup required.

⚙️ Settings Used in Demo

All parameters were kept default, ensuring transparency and real-world performance.
Only minimal changes were applied:

  • EnableStopLossProtection: false

  • UseTrailingStop: true

Key defaults:

  • Lot Size: 0.1

  • Basket TP: 1100 pts

  • Grid Spacing: 8000 pts

  • Max Positions: 4

  • MA Period: 89 (Exponential, Close)

  • Trail Start: 500 pts , Trail Distance: 800 pts

Tested on ETHUSDTm M15, deposit $10,000, leverage 1:400, delay 20ms, real tick data.


    💰 Why Eclipse-xNova?

    • Works on Crypto (ETH, BTC, etc.), Gold, and Forex

    • High-frequency strategy optimized for 24/7 assets

    • Stable monthly returns with minimal manual intervention

    • Backtested + live-ready — consistent in both simulations and forward data

    • Scalable risk control — suitable for small accounts starting from $100

    📦 Quick Start

    1. Attach to any ETHUSDTm or XAUUSD M15 chart.

    2. Enable “Auto Trading”.

    3. Set your risk and lot size preference.

    4. Run Backtest to confirm settings and results.

    5. Sit back — the AI handles signal detection, entries, and recoveries.

    ⚠️ Note

    This EA is designed for real-world consistency, not curve-fitted perfection.
    It may pause during high-volatility phases — this is an intentional safety mechanism, not a bug.

    Profit factor depends on input (it may vary and is not guaranteed).

    🔗 Join the Eclipse Network

    💬 Follow live results and trade signals on Telegram (coming soon...)

    📡 Youtube Live Stream for transparency  (coming soon...)

    🎯 Copy Trading Services for strees free profits (coming soon...)



















    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis