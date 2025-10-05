Neuromios MultiNet is a modern multi-currency trading advisor based on neural networks with a unique architecture.

This version contains 9 trading strategies based on neural networks trained on different currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY. It operates on a daily timeframe. By default, trading is performed simultaneously using all strategies. You can choose one strategy for testing and trading.

Trades are opened no more than once per day at the opening of the day, which reduces technical requirements for equipment and a stable connection. Even if there is no connection at the opening of the day or the advisor is not working, the trade will be executed at the first opportunity if the signal is still valid and the price is within the specified deviation.

Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are calculated and set for each trade at the opening.

When Money Management is enabled, the volume is calculated based on margin requirements and available funds in the account. The parameters specify the percentage of funds that can be used for margin, the maximum margin limit, and the volume.

During operation, the log displays information about signals, parameters of opened positions and their tracking. The results of the neural network's assessment of the current market state are displayed in the log every hour. This way, you can have an idea of ​​future deals at the start of the new day. This information is also included in the deal commentary.

Data from Admiral Markets servers covering the past eight years was used to train the networks. The EA also works well with other brokers. Specifically, tests were conducted with ICMarkets and FxPro.

The EA is ready to use without any additional settings.

By default, Money Management is disabled ("Enable Money Management" = false) and a fixed lot of 0.1 is used ("Fixed Volume when Money Management is disabled" = 0.1). When enabling Money Management ("Enable Money Management" = true), keep in mind that margin requirements depend on leverage: the higher the leverage, the lower the required margin, and, consequently, the larger the position size and the greater the risk. Therefore, it's important to pay attention to the percentage used for margin. By default, 10% of the balance is used ("Percentage of available Amount for Margin" = 10).

When launched, the Expert Advisor creates files with network models and parameters in the shared folder:

Common\Files\Neuromios_MultiNet\

By default, the files are re-created each time it's launched. When setting the "Force Resource files write" parameter to false, files will not be re-created on subsequent runs if they exist.

Basic Parameters

Instrument: EURUSD

Working Period: D1

Minimum Balance: 100 USD (Recommended: 1000 USD)

Minimum Leverage: 1:25 (Recommended: 1:100)

Testing

Testing can be performed on any of the above currency pairs. Each strategy will use only its own currency pair.

When you first launch the tester, you may need to wait for the history for the required trading instruments to load. Also, for correct operation, you may need to re-run the test after loading the history.

Installation

Drag the Expert Advisor onto the EURUSD, D1 chart and enable trading.

By default, a fixed lot of 0.1 is used ("Fixed Volume when Money Management is disabled" = 0.1)

To enable Money Management, set the following parameters:

"Enable Money Management" = true

"Percentage of available Amount for Margin" = [percentage of funds used for margin]

Risk Warning

Past performance of the Expert Advisor does not guarantee similar results in the future. You should not risk funds you cannot afford to lose.