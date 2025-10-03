Aurum VWAP EA - Professional Gold Trading System

Institutional-Grade VWAP Analysis for XAUUSD H4



⚙️ XAUUSD 4 H Set File : [Download]

Aurum VWAP EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. Built on proven institutional trading principles, this Expert Advisor uses Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) combined with multiple confirmation strategies to identify high-probability trade setups.

Core Features

Advanced Risk Management

Dynamic Position Sizing - ATR-based lot calculation

- ATR-based lot calculation Smart Stop Loss - Market-volatility adjusted protection

- Market-volatility adjusted protection Break-Even Protection - Automatic stop to entry + buffer

- Automatic stop to entry + buffer Trailing Stop - ATR-based profit protection

- ATR-based profit protection Daily Risk Limit - Maximum daily loss percentage control

- Maximum daily loss percentage control Position Limits - Maximum concurrent trades control

Professional Features

Real-Time Dashboard - Live stats, P/L, and risk monitoring

- Live stats, P/L, and risk monitoring VWAP Visualization - Clean chart display with bands

- Clean chart display with bands Smart Filters - Spread, volatility, and session filters

- Spread, volatility, and session filters Full Customization - 40+ adjustable parameters

- 40+ adjustable parameters Debug Mode - Detailed logging for optimization

Optimal Configuration

Trading Specifications

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 (4-Hour) only

H4 (4-Hour) only Minimum Deposit: $500 recommended

$500 recommended Default Risk: 1% per trade

1% per trade Max Daily Risk: 10%

10% Max Open Trades: 3

Recommended Brokers Works best with ECN brokers offering:

Low spreads (under 30 pips on XAUUSD)

Fast execution speeds

Minimal slippage

Recommended ECN Brokers: FP Markets, IC Markets, Amarkets ECN, or other reputable low-spread ECN brokers

Key Advantages

✓ Proven Strategy - Based on institutional VWAP principles

✓ Fully Automated - Set and forget operation

✓ Transparent Logic - Clear trade reasoning, no black box

✓ Professional Risk Management - Protects your capital

✓ Real-Time Monitoring - Comprehensive dashboard display

✓ Highly Customizable - Fine-tune to your preferences

Quick Start Guide

Install EA on MetaTrader 5 Attach to XAUUSD H4 chart only Configure risk parameters (start conservative) Test on demo account for 24-48 hours Deploy to live with proper capital

Initial Settings Recommendation:

Strategy: Multi-TF Trend or Hybrid

Risk: 0.5-1% per trade

Fixed Lot: 0.01 (for testing)

Max Trades: 2

Best Performance Conditions

Optimal Market Conditions:

Clear trending markets

Normal to high volatility

London/New York sessions

Adequate liquidity

May Underperform In:

Extremely low volatility ranges

Major news event whipsaws

Weekend gaps or thin liquidity

Important Information

Platform Requirements

MetaTrader 5

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Stable internet connection

Trading Hours Most effective during:

London: 08:00-12:00 GMT

New York: 13:00-17:00 GMT

Risk Warning

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Test thoroughly on demo before live trading.

What Makes This EA Different

Professional Approach This is not a get-rich-quick system. Aurum VWAP EA uses institutional-grade volume analysis combined with proper risk management for consistent, professional trading results.

Transparency Every trade shows clear reasoning. No hidden algorithms or black box strategies. You understand exactly what the EA is doing and why.

Reliability Extensively tested on historical and live data. Conservative default settings prioritize capital preservation over excessive risk.