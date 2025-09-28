Dynamic ATR Daily Exhaustion visual calculater

📝 Description:

This lightweight MT4 indicator calculates and displays how far price has travelled today (in pips) from the daily open to its furthest extreme (high or low) — giving you a clear picture of true daily range exhaustion, not just current position.

Unlike traditional ATR-based tools that focus on close-to-close movement, this version measures maximum intraday excursion, making it ideal for volatility analysis, range exhaustion detection, and intraday risk management.

🔍 Key Features

📏 Main Value: Maximum pips travelled today from the daily open (absolute move, regardless of direction).

📈 ATR(14) in Pips: Displays current ATR value (14-period, Daily chart).

📊 14-Day Average ATR: Shows smoothed baseline volatility for comparison.

🔄 Dynamic Thresholds: Auto-adjusts “Normal / Caution / Stretched / Extreme” zones based on volatility ratio.

🎨 Color Coding: Number color changes with exhaustion level (Neutral → Caution → Stretched → Extreme).

📍 Compact Display: Bottom-right corner, right-aligned, evenly spaced, and fully customizable.

⚙️ User Inputs: Font sizes, offsets, and spacing can be adjusted easily.

💡 No lag, No repainting — values are updated in real-time using D1 data.

🧠 How It Works

Reads D1 data ( Open , High , Low , ATR(14) ). Computes max move in pips from the daily open to either the highest or lowest price reached. Colors the number based on volatility-normalized thresholds, scaling with current vs. average ATR.

📊 Interpretation

Range vs ATR Color Meaning < 70% ATR ⚪ Neutral Normal daily range 70–100% ATR 🟠 Caution Approaching full ATR range 100–150% ATR 🔴 Stretched Likely near exhaustion >150% ATR 🔻 Extreme Overshoot beyond normal

🧭 Usage Tips

Combine with intraday support/resistance for identifying exhaustion zones.

Great for scalpers , range traders , and mean-reversion systems .

Works best when attached to any timeframe — it always references Daily data internally.

✅ Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

✅ Timeframe: Any (uses D1 data)

✅ Recommended Pair: Any FX pair

✅ Performance: Lightweight, no history load needed