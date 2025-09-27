Precision WaveScalp Pro – Automated Scalping EA for XAUUSD

Precision WaveScalp Pro is a state-of-the-art, fully customizable scalping EA, specifically designed for trading XAUUSD. By combining EMA, Bollinger Bands, and ATR, it identifies precise entry and exit points to capture quick profits in short-term trading.

Thanks to its flexible parameter settings, the EA can be optimized for different market conditions. In a bullish market, different parameters may perform better than in a bearish market, allowing you to tailor your strategy to the current trend.

The EA features automatic trade closing, trailing stop, and an optional Martingale strategy to further optimize trading performance.

Recommended account size: from $1,000, better $ 5,000, providing enough flexibility for short-term trades and potential volume fluctuations.

Highlights

Fully customizable scalping EA for XAUUSD

Flexible parameter adjustments for different market trends

Built-in ATR filter for higher trade quality

Trailing Stop & TakeProfit management

Optional Martingale mode for position adjustment

Automatic closing of open trades

Optimized for short-term trend and wave movements

Important Disclaimer

Trading leveraged products like XAUUSD involves high risks. A total loss of invested capital is possible at any time.

We strongly recommend:

Thoroughly testing the EA in a demo account

Adjusting parameters according to the current market trend

Carefully managing risk and account size

Precision WaveScalp Pro provides a precise, automated solution for efficient and controlled XAUUSD trading – with clear signals, flexible setup, and maximum transparency for the trader.