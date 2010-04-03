Zone Alerts by iXOpay
- Indicatori
- Francisco Ezequiel Bessone
- Versione: 1.0
📌 iXOpay Zone Alerts Lite (MT5)
🎯 What is it?
iXOpay Zone Alerts Lite is a free indicator designed for traders who want simple and fast visual confirmations.
It combines Stochastic and a configurable EMA (20, 50, 100 or 200) to detect potential buy, sell, or neutral zones.
🔎 Signal Interpretation
-
ZONE BUY → Market shows favorable conditions for a long entry.
-
ZONE SELL → Technical conditions for a short entry.
-
NEUTRAL → No clear conditions, helping to avoid false entries.
⚡ Main Features (Lite)
✅ Clear visual signals with buy, sell, and neutral zones.
✅ One fixed EMA (20, 50, 100, or 200) as main filter.
✅ Basic confirmation with Stochastic.
✅ Integrated alerts (pop-up window and sound).
✅ Fixed on-screen text reminding that this is the Lite version.
✅ Lightweight and easy-to-use indicator with no unnecessary settings.
📈 Usage Recommendations
🔹 Use together with key support and resistance levels.
🔹 Adjust the EMA period depending on your trading style (scalping, intraday, swing).
🔹 Always combine with proper risk management.
🔑 Lite Version Limitations
⚠️ Only 1 confirmation indicator (Stochastic).
⚠️ A single EMA selectable (20, 50, 100, or 200).
⚠️ Zone has a fixed size with no advanced customization.
⚠️ Alerts limited to pop-up and sound (no push notifications).
🚀 Want more features?
The Pro version includes:
🔹 Multi-confirmation with RSI + MFI + Stochastic.
🔹 Up to 3 configurable Moving Averages.
🔹 Advanced zone customization (offset, sizes, colors).
🔹 More alert and control options.
👉 Upgrade to iXOpay Zone Alerts Pro and take your trading to the next level.