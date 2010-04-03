CM Ultimate Indicator for MT5

CM Ultimate MA Indicator for MT5

The CM Ultimate MA Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful moving average–based trading tool designed for Forex, indices, stocks, and commodities. Unlike standard moving averages, this indicator adds advanced features for detecting trend direction, MA crossovers, and momentum shifts, giving traders reliable entry and exit signals.

Key Features

Dynamic Color Change – MA line changes color automatically based on trend direction.



Smoothing Options – Reduce noise and filter false signals.



Customizable MA Length – Adjust period for short-term or long-term trading.



Tilson T3 Factor – Add precision when using Tilson T3 moving average type.



Dual MA System – Second MA with color change based on its own direction.



Crossover Signals – Dots on chart highlight MA crossovers for trade entries.



Built-in Alerts & Notifications – Receive signals via pop-up, email, or push notification.



Tester Dashboard – Backtest results quickly and optimize your trading strategy.





How It Works

The indicator plots two moving averages that react dynamically to price action. When the color of the MA changes, it indicates a potential trend reversal or continuation, sending you instant alerts. When the two MAs cross, a signal dot appears, making it easier to spot high-probability setups.

Why Use It?