Temporal Predictive Encoding
- Göstergeler
- Pawel Lozinski
- Sürüm: 5.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Temporal Predictive Encoding IndicatorDiscover the Future of Trading with Temporal Predictive Encoding (TPE)Unlock unprecedented trading accuracy with Temporal Predictive Encoding (TPE), the revolutionary MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to predict market movements by analyzing temporal patterns and anomalies in price data. Built on advanced algorithms inspired by quantum mechanics and spectral analysis, TPE detects hidden predictive biases in real-time, empowering traders to stay ahead of market shifts. Whether you're trading Forex, Crypto, or Gold, this non-repainting indicator delivers stable, high-confidence signals with built-in risk management zones.Key Features:
- Innovative TPE Engine: Utilizes temporal predictive encoding to forecast price ranges based on historical lookback data (default: 15 bars) and error multipliers (default: 2.2), identifying anomalies for buy/sell opportunities.
- Non-Repainting Signals: Guaranteed stable logic with confirmation bars (default: 2) to avoid false positives—signals only appear after validation.
- Multi-Mode Operation: Seamlessly integrates with other advanced modes like Quantum State Collapse, Neuro-Spectral Resonance, and DNA Convergence for versatile strategies.
- Adaptive Zones: Dynamic breakout, take-profit (up to 3 levels with multipliers 3.5, 5.0, 7.0), and stop-loss zones adjusted by ATR for precise risk-reward ratios.
- Higher Timeframe Filters: Incorporates H4 channel drawing, SR levels, and HTF structure filters for confirmed trends.
- Confidence Scoring: Built-in signal confidence (min: 60%) with visual panel displaying market DNA (trend, volatility, cycle, regime).
- Preset Modes: Optimized for Forex or Crypto/Gold with auto-adaptive deviation based on ATR.
- Alerts & Notifications: Customizable email, sound, and push alerts for new signals.
- Visual Enhancements: Cycle wave drawing, info panel, and customizable colors for an intuitive interface.
- Proven Edge: Backed by Hurst exponent for market regime detection (Trend, Mean Reversion, Random Walk) and Fourier analysis for cycle parameters—ensuring signals align with market dynamics.
- User-Friendly: Extensive input groups for fine-tuning, including trading hours filter, debugging mode, and visual settings.
- High-Value Components: Includes premium engines like QSC v2.0 ($1000 value) and NSR v2.1 for superior resonance and collapse detection.
- Stable Performance: Truly non-repainting with expiration bars (default: 50) to focus on fresh opportunities.