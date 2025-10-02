QUANTUM PHASE - Advanced Quantum Resonance Trading Signals for MT5

Revolutionize Your Trading with Quantum-Inspired Cycle Synchronization!

QUANTUM PHASE is a cutting-edge, non-repainting indicator designed for MetaTrader 5, harnessing the power of Quantum Phase Resonance (QPR) to deliver precise buy/sell signals based on synchronized market cycles. Inspired by quantum mechanics principles, this indicator detects phase alignments across multiple dominant cycles, filtering out noise for high-confidence entries. Perfect for forex, stocks, commodities, and indices on any timeframe, it excels in volatile markets by combining advanced cycle analysis with higher timeframe (HTF) structure filters and market regime detection.

Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, QUANTUM PHASE adapts to your style with dynamic zones, confidence scoring, and visual aids—empowering you to trade with the rhythm of the market, not against it.

Key Features:

Quantum Phase Resonance Engine : Identifies coherent phases in up to 3 dominant cycles (via Fourier Transform) for ultra-precise signal generation. Signals trigger only when cycles align near troughs (buys) or peaks (sells).

Non-Repainting Guarantee : All signals are confirmed after a user-defined number of bars (default: 2), ensuring reliability in live trading.

HTF Structure Filter : Aligns signals with higher timeframe trends using customizable modes (Classic Dow, Breakout Confirm, or Aggressive Structure) to avoid counter-trend traps.

Market Regime Analysis (Market DNA) : Powered by Hurst Exponent, detects trending, mean-reversion, or random walk regimes. Adapts TP/SL zones dynamically—boosting targets in trends (x1.5) and tightening in ranges (x0.7).

Adaptive Peak/Trough Detection : Uses ATR-based deviation for structure identification, syncing small (signal) and large (trend) structures.

Visual Excellence : Arrow signals (strong/normal) with confidence % labels. Customizable breakout, TP1-3, and SL zones as semi-transparent rectangles. Optional cycle wave overlay and H4 linear regression channel. Sleek info panel displaying signal status, confidence, HTF trend, and Market DNA (trend/volatility/cycle/regime).

Risk Management Built-In : Auto-calculates TP/SL based on ATR multipliers (default: TP1=3.5x, SL=1x). Supports up to 3 profit levels for partial exits.

Alerts & Notifications : Popup alerts, custom sounds, and push notifications for new signals.

Trading Hours Filter : Restrict signals to high-liquidity sessions (e.g., 8-20 GMT).

How It Works:

Cycle Detection : Analyzes price data over a lookback period (default: 300 bars) using Fourier Transform to extract 3 dominant cycles (periods 20-100 bars). Phase Resonance Check : For a potential signal at a small structure extrema (peak/trough), verifies if ≥2 cycles (default) are in coherent phase (within ±45° window). Multi-Layer Filtering : Sync with large structure within 5 bars.

HTF trend alignment (e.g., H4 bullish for buys).

Hurst regime confirmation (trending bias preferred).

Optional trading hours and volatility checks. Confidence Scoring : Rates signals 0-100% based on cycle sync (30%), HTF alignment (25%), channel direction (15%), and regime fit (15%). Minimum threshold: 70%. Output : Plots arrows, draws zones, and updates the info panel. Signals expire after 50 bars to keep charts clean.

Example Strategy : On EURUSD H1, a buy signal fires at a cycle trough with 85% confidence, HTF bullish, and trending regime. Enter long, set SL at -1x ATR, TP1 at +3.5x ATR (partial close 50%), TP2 at +5x.

Recommended Settings:

Markets/Timeframes : Forex majors (H1-M15), Stocks (H4-H1). Initial deposit: $1,000+; Leverage: 1:100+.

Core Params : QPR Coherent Cycles=2, Min Confidence=70, AutoAdaptDeviation=true.

Customization : Adjust multipliers for aggressive (TP=5x+) or conservative (SL=0.5x) styles.