Quantum Phase
- Göstergeler
- Pawel Lozinski
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
- Quantum Phase Resonance Engine: Identifies coherent phases in up to 3 dominant cycles (via Fourier Transform) for ultra-precise signal generation. Signals trigger only when cycles align near troughs (buys) or peaks (sells).
- Non-Repainting Guarantee: All signals are confirmed after a user-defined number of bars (default: 2), ensuring reliability in live trading.
- HTF Structure Filter: Aligns signals with higher timeframe trends using customizable modes (Classic Dow, Breakout Confirm, or Aggressive Structure) to avoid counter-trend traps.
- Market Regime Analysis (Market DNA): Powered by Hurst Exponent, detects trending, mean-reversion, or random walk regimes. Adapts TP/SL zones dynamically—boosting targets in trends (x1.5) and tightening in ranges (x0.7).
- Adaptive Peak/Trough Detection: Uses ATR-based deviation for structure identification, syncing small (signal) and large (trend) structures.
- Visual Excellence:
- Arrow signals (strong/normal) with confidence % labels.
- Customizable breakout, TP1-3, and SL zones as semi-transparent rectangles.
- Optional cycle wave overlay and H4 linear regression channel.
- Sleek info panel displaying signal status, confidence, HTF trend, and Market DNA (trend/volatility/cycle/regime).
- Risk Management Built-In: Auto-calculates TP/SL based on ATR multipliers (default: TP1=3.5x, SL=1x). Supports up to 3 profit levels for partial exits.
- Alerts & Notifications: Popup alerts, custom sounds, and push notifications for new signals.
- Trading Hours Filter: Restrict signals to high-liquidity sessions (e.g., 8-20 GMT).
- Cycle Detection: Analyzes price data over a lookback period (default: 300 bars) using Fourier Transform to extract 3 dominant cycles (periods 20-100 bars).
- Phase Resonance Check: For a potential signal at a small structure extrema (peak/trough), verifies if ≥2 cycles (default) are in coherent phase (within ±45° window).
- Multi-Layer Filtering:
- Sync with large structure within 5 bars.
- HTF trend alignment (e.g., H4 bullish for buys).
- Hurst regime confirmation (trending bias preferred).
- Optional trading hours and volatility checks.
- Confidence Scoring: Rates signals 0-100% based on cycle sync (30%), HTF alignment (25%), channel direction (15%), and regime fit (15%). Minimum threshold: 70%.
- Output: Plots arrows, draws zones, and updates the info panel. Signals expire after 50 bars to keep charts clean.
- Markets/Timeframes: Forex majors (H1-M15), Stocks (H4-H1). Initial deposit: $1,000+; Leverage: 1:100+.
- Core Params: QPR Coherent Cycles=2, Min Confidence=70, AutoAdaptDeviation=true.
- Customization: Adjust multipliers for aggressive (TP=5x+) or conservative (SL=0.5x) styles.
Risk Warning and Legal Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets, including Forex and CFD contracts, involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a real possibility of losing part or all of the invested capital; therefore, you should not invest funds you cannot afford to lose.
The QUANTUM PHASE indicator is solely an analytical tool intended to support the decision-making process. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to enter into any transaction. Historical performance of the indicator, presented in charts or tests, does not guarantee its future effectiveness or similar results going forward.
The user bears full and exclusive responsibility for all investment decisions and any potential losses incurred as a result of using this software. The author of the indicator shall not be held liable for any financial losses, whether direct or indirect, arising from the use of this product.
Before making a decision to trade in a live market, it is strongly recommended to thoroughly test the indicator on a demo account and to acquire sufficient knowledge and experience.
By purchasing and using this indicator, you confirm that you understand and fully accept the above conditions and associated risks.