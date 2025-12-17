OneClick Wonder light
- Yardımcı programlar
- Hajime Tsuro
- Sürüm: 1.12
- Güncellendi: 17 Aralık 2025
This is a light version of OneClickWonder.
It has a limitation of lotsize (0.01) and also the trade direction (only SELL) and magic number is fiexd (magic number = 11)
OneClickWonder manages open trades by Magic Number and Symbol, providing:
· Individual or Basket Trailing Stop
· Optional Averaging system (adds new trades automatically)
· OneClickOrder buttons (BUY / SELL directly from chart)
· Works with manual trades (Magic 0) or EA trades by number.
EA Features
1. Basket Trailing
o Groups trades with the same Magic Number and direction.
o Stop Losses are adjusted based on weighted average price of the basket.
2. Averaging
o Opens additional trades if price moves against the basket.
o Distance between trades increases progressively (AveragingDistanceStep).
o Lot sizes can scale with total lots of the existing basket (AveragingLotFactor).
o Maximum number of averaging trades limited by MaxAveraging.
4. OneClickOrder Buttons
o Place market BUY/SELL orders directly on the chart.
o Panel allows custom Lot and Magic Number.
o Useful for testing or manual trading alongside EA management.
5. Dynamic Pip Calculation
o Automatically detects pip size for Forex, metals (XAU/XAG), oil (WTI), and crypto pairs.
o Ensures correct trailing and averaging distances across instruments.
6. Auto-Cancel of Pending Orders
o When all positions of the managed symbol and Magic Number are closed (including manual trades if Magic = 0), any remaining pending orders opened by the EA are automatically canceled.
o Prevents leftover pending orders after manual closures.
7. Duplicate Order Protection
o Before placing new averaging orders, the EA checks for existing pending orders at or near the same price (±0.5 pip tolerance).
o Prevents duplicate pending orders caused by fast ticks or reinitialization.
⚙️ Setup Steps
1. Attach the EA to the chart of the currency pair you want to manage.
o Example: Attach to EURUSD chart to manage EURUSD positions.
o It will control only trades of that symbol and TargetMagicNumber.
2. Configure parameters in the input window.
3. Optional: Use OneClickOrder panel to manually open trades.
🧾 Parameter Guide
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Example / Notes
|
TargetMagicNumber
|
Magic number to target. Set 0 for manual trades.
|
12345
|
TargetSymbol
|
Symbol to target. Blank = current chart.
|
""
|
TrailingStart
|
Profit in pips before trailing begins.
|
30 (can be negative)
|
TrailingStep
|
Step in pips for moving the stop.
|
30
|
AveragingDistance
|
Base pip distance for first averaging trade.
|
60
|
AveragingDistanceStep
|
Multiplier for subsequent averaging distances.
|
1.5
|
AveragingLotFactor
|
Lot factor for new averaging trade.
|
1.0
|
MaxAveraging
|
Maximum number of averaging trades allowed.
|
4
|
UserComment
|
Custom comment for orders.
|
"OneClickWonder"
Tips for Users
- Ensure TargetMagicNumber matches your trades if running on a multi-EA setup.
- Metals, oil, and crypto instruments have different pip sizes; the EA auto-detects pip value.
- Use a unique UserComment to distinguish trades opened by this EA.
⚠️ Important Notes
· Works per chart and Magic Number. Attach separate instances for each pair.
· Avoid running multiple EAs on the same trades.
· Averaging can increase margin exposure — test with small lots first.
· Always test on demo accounts before live trading.